Barcelona hoping Kylian Mbappe joins Premier League giants over Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly pinning their hopes on Liverpool potentially signing Kylian Mbappe, instead of Real Madrid. The 25-year-old superstar is set to leave Paris at the end of his contract expiration within the next six months, and according to Mundo Deportivo (via Anfield Watch), Barca don't want him in La Liga.

There is much speculation about Kylian Mbappe's future, especially as there has been news regarding Real Madrid's two-week offer to the superstar forward. It is also widely expected that his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be pushing to secure his future with an extended contract but there is no certainty that Mbappe will stay in Paris.

So far, Madrid are the major contenders for his signature, as they have been openly interested in his services for years. However, there is also a chance that Mbappe could opt for a Premier League move to Liverpool instead.

While there have already been reports that the World Cup winner has agreed a deal with the Madridistas, there is no proof of this currently.

According to ESPN (via Anfield Watch), Mbappe is interested in what Liverpool have to offer and is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to move to Merseyside. It's set to be a massive pay cut, though, as the Reds are believed to pay their highest earner Mohamed Salah £350,000 per week. Mbappe is currently reported to receive an estimated £2 million per week, according to Sky (via Metro).

According to the Mundo Deportivo report, Barcelona are hoping that Kylian Mbappe opts for Liverpool, even though the financial compensation may not match his expectations. The Blaugrana's concerns are understandable, as his presence in La Liga will certainly affect their aspirations.

Barca have only managed to win one league title in the last four seasons and Real Madrid getting Mbappe will make it even harder for them to win another. The Madridistas already have a superstar in Jude Bellingham, who has propelled them to the top of La Liga, seven points ahead of Barca.

PSG president discusses Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid interest

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made a clear statement about his stance on the future of their club's biggest superstar. Speaking about Mbappe during an RMC Sport program, amid rumors linking the forward to a Real Madrid move, the president said (via Marca):

"Look, I'm not hiding anything. For sure, I want Mbappe to stay. For me, he is the best in the world and for me the best club for Kylian is Paris. He is the center of the project today. It's normal to ask about him. For me, he is the best in the world, I have a very good relationship with him. Not only as a player, as a person."

Al-Khelaifi added:

"He has an agreement with me, as he has said. There is no negotiation but I think he is still young, he wants to win many trophies and hopefully with us."

Mbappe's contract is set to expire in the next six months and there will likely continue to be speculation about his future until he decides on his next destination.