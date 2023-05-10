Barcelona identify 2 players who can become new captain after Sergio Busquets exit: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified two players for captaincy with Sergio Busquets set to leave this summer.

Busquets is set to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season after 18 years of serving the Catalan giants. While the Spaniard's departure will create a major void to fill on the pitch, it will also create a vacancy in the club's leadership group.

Busquets is currently Barcelona's first captain with Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen the next three in the pecking order.

As reported by Javi Miguel of AS, the Blaugrana are considering Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo to be part of the new leadership group.

Sergi Roberto will likely be the new first captain following Busquets' departure and Jordi Alba being the next in line. Ter Stegen, who was made the fourth captain after Gerard Pique's retirement earlier this season, could become the third captain.

Either Lewandowski or Araujo could be named the new fourth captain ahead of the next season. Both players are highly regarded by Xavi Hernandez and a vote will be taken in the pre-season to decide who will be given the armband. With Jordi Alba's future at Camp Nou up in the air as well, his departure could mean that both Lewandowski or Araujo joins the leadership group.

Lewandowski only joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer. However, he is a captaincy candidate because of his immense experience at the highest level and unparalleled ability. He has helped them lead the La Liga title race, scoring 19 goals in 29 games.

Araujo, on the other hand, is quite young but has already become a leader on and off the pitch. He has put in immense performances, helping them keep 18 clean sheets in 30 games.

Lionel Messi's potential return to the club, however, could change the entire scenario as the Argentine superstar will certainly be handed captaincy upon his comeback.

Barcelona boss Xavi identifies Sergio Busquets' replacements

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly identified three players as the potential successors of outgoing midfield superstar Sergio Busquets. The club legend is set to leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season having established himself as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time.

As reported by SPORT via Fichajes.net, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi tops Xavi's wishlist. However, the young midfielder's hefty €60 million price tag makes him almost unattainable for the financially struggling Barcelona side.

Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is also among the candidates alongside Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez.

Busquets' shoes are certainly huge ones to fill as the veteran has made 719 appearances for Barca, helping them win numerous trophies over the years.

