Barcelona identify 26-year-old star as top candidate to leave in the summer in bid to fix financial issues: Reports

Considering the financial situation surrounding Barcelona, Ronald Araujo is understood to be the most likely high-profile departure from the club this summer. Though he has just said that he feels settled in Catalonia, the Uruguayan center-back may be key to the club’s short-term stability, according to Revelo (via Tribal Football).

Barca’s financial issues flared up again this week. A ruling from LaLiga has seen the exclusion of €100 million generated through VIP seating from the club’s accounts. Essentially, the club would have to sell players before they can buy or register contract renewals.

Araujo is regarded internally as the most likely to be sold for a big fee. His contract renewal had included a release clause that was reportedly reduced to €65m. While Araujo has consistently insisted he is happy at Camp Nou, his decreased standing under Hansi Flick this term has only added fuel to transfer speculation.

Indeed, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are widely recognized as the German tactician's go-to pair at the center of the defense.

Barcelona are eager to get back to the 1:1 spending rule to tie down key renewals. There are some more pressing contract extensions in the pipeline, especially for young sensation Lamine Yamal. Ridding themselves of Araujo would provide them with some much-needed funds to meet their targets.

For a team requiring major financial adjustments, the decision could well come down to purely business concerns. Araujo could leave Camp Nou, regardless of his standing in the dressing room.

Barcelona target leans towards staying in Spain despite Premier League interest

Despite Arsenal showing considerable interest, Nico Williams looks likely to stay in Spain, rather than head for the Premier League. The Athletic Club winger is said to be asking for approximately €15m per season in wages, numbers that are excessive to Arsenal.

According to the Telegraph (via Barca Universal), the Gunners suspect that Williams is using the negotiations to cement his desire to remain within LaLiga. They were willing to trigger his release clause, which amounts to just over €60m. But salary demands have proven a sticking point, with the 22-year-old's expectations dwarfing those of top earning players at the club.

Barcelona, though long admirers of Williams, have not rekindled formal negotiations, but still consider the winger a genuine target. A move was not possible last summer due to finances, but he is still on their radar. He is seen as a quality addition in the Catalan dressing room that can be a potential solution for their wide options.

