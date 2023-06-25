Barcelona identify 27-year-old Portugal star as ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as a replacement for the departing club legend Sergio Busquets this summer.

Busquets is set to leave the Catalans, with his contract expiring at the end of this month, and join MLS side Inter Miami. He made 722 appearances for Barca and also contributed 18 goals and 45 assists. The Spaniard helped them win three UEFA Champions League trophies and nine La Liga titles, among others.

Hence, replacing Busquets will be a tall order for the Blaugrana. However, as per Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have identified Palinha as a potential replacement.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Fulham from Sporting CP last summer. He made the most tackles in the Premier League last season (147) and also received the most yellow cards (14). In his 40 appearances across competitions, the 27-year-old scored four goals for the Cottagers.

As per Daily Mail, West Ham United are also interested in signing Palinha this summer as a potential replacement for Declan Rice. The Englishman is attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City. The Hammers intend to use the money from Rice's sale to bring in an apt replacement.

Fulham are reportedly demanding a whopping £90 million for Palinha this summer. His contract expires in 2027 with an option to extend it by a further year.

Such a huge fee could pose a challenge in Barcelona's pursuit of the midfielder due to their well-documented financial issues.

Barcelona summer target likely to join the club in January instead

As per MARCA, Athletico Paranaense will join Barcelona in January instead of this summer.

The Blaugrana are set to complete the Brazilian striker's signing for €35 million plus add-ons. He is seen as a good backup for Robert Lewandowski at the club. However, Roque is likely to see out the current season with Athletico Paranaense before moving to Spain.

The Brazilian has scored six goals and provided two assists in 12 league games this season, including three goals in his last three games. He also helped Brazil win the U20 South American Championship earlier this year, being the tournament's top scorer with six goals.

As per MARCA, Roque garnered interest from various clubs across Europe but Barca are now set to complete his signing.

Poll : 0 votes