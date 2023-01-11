Barcelona identify €40m-rated Brazilian prodigy as Robert Lewandowski’s heir: Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque as Robert Lewandowski's successor at the club, according to Jeunes Footeux (h/t GOAL).

The 17-year-old striker joined Club Athletico Paranaense in April last year and has since scored seven goals in 36 senior games across competitions. However, Barca will have to cough up €40 million if they want to sign him.

The likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Casemiro have been some of the best Brazilian exports to La Liga in recent years. Endrick is the latest such big-name arrival from the South American nation to Spain. Real Madrid agreed to pay Palmeiras a fee of up to €70 million for the 16-year-old.

Barcelona could now look to sign their own Brazilian teenage forward in Roque. The Blaugrana are reportedly on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Lewandowski despite the Poland international joining them just last summer.

He has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 15 La Liga matches.

45. Matheus Nascimento (18) Botafogo Brazilians in the top 50 most exciting youngsters in the World by FourFourTwo:5. Endrick (16) Palmeiras35. Marcos Leonardo (19) Santos37. Ângelo Gabriel (18) Santos39. Vitor Roque (17) Athlético Paranaense42. Marquinhos (19) Arsenal45. Matheus Nascimento (18) Botafogo https://t.co/gCLnzjlMxj

But the 34-year-old cannot keep playing at the top level forever. Moreover, Roque could even be his understudy in the short run if Memphis Depay departs the club. The Netherlands international is in the final six months of his contract and the club are eager to offload him this month.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United forward but it remains to be seen if they can come up with an official offer.

Andres Iniesta says he has no regrets about leaving Barcelona for Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta joined La Masia as a 12-year-old in the summer of 1996. 22 years, 674 appearances, and a truckload of trophies later, he left Barcelona for Vissel Kobe. He has made 128 appearances across competitions for the J1 League outfit in the past four-and-a-half years, winning two domestic trophies.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner recently sat down with the Athletic for an interview. Amongst other topics, he shed some light on the timing of his Barcelona exit. He was 34 years old when he bid farewell to the city, and some felt he could have stayed on for a few more years.

However, the Spaniard himself does not have any regrets about how things panned out. When asked about his decision to join Vissel Kobe, Iniesta said:

"Yes, that was the right decision. I had to take it. I was happy and convinced that it was the right moment. And time has, fortunately, shown me that I was correct. (It was) the right decision — on a sporting level and on a family level.”

