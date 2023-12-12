Barcelona identify ex-Premier League midfielder as alternative if they fail to sign Martin Zubimendi – Reports

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino as an ideal alternative target to his club teammate Martin Zubimendi.

The Blaugrana, who signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer and Oriel Romeu for €3.4 million from Girona in the summer, have been linked with Zubimendi for close to a year. However, they have failed to add the 24-year-old to their squad owing to their financial problems.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have expressed an interest in snapping Merino up to bolster their midfield ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Real Sociedad are unwilling to sell their their star midfielder, but are open to talks for an offer of over €60 million.

Merino, who represented Newcastle United 25 times before joining Real Sociedad for €12 million in 2018, could opt to depart his team should the Blaugrana bid next summer. His current deal is set to run out in June 2025 and he could be open to a transfer to a bigger club.

So far, the 27-year-old has featured in 215 outings for Real Sociedad. He has also netted 21 goals and contributed 28 assists for his team.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo not keen to leave for Bayern Munich, says journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shed light on Bayern Munich's latest interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo. He wrote:

"While it's true that he's a player Bayern like, with Thomas Tuchel really insisting for the signing, this is far from a straightforward deal for them. My understanding remains that Araujo's priority is to stay at Barcelona, while Barça also consider him a key player, so talks over a new contract will happen soon. Araujo is ready to discuss a new deal with Barça, so they are on the same page."

Suggesting that Araujo is happy to stay at Barcelona, Romano added:

"Of course, Araujo is a top player so it's normal that a big club like Bayern would be interested, but there has never really been any change to the situation. The message from the player's camp has always been that he's very happy at Barca, so let's see now how contract talks will progress – it's one of the priorities."

Araujo, who joined the Catalans from Uruguayan outfit Boston River in a €5 million move in 2018, has a contract until June 2026 at Camp Nou. He could opt to extend his deal should he be offered a pay hike.

A 16-cap Uruguay international, Araujo has helped his club record 52 clean sheets in 127 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old has also scored eight goals for the La Liga champions so far.