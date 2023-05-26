Barcelona identify Leeds United star as alternative for 24-year-old transfer target: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca as an alternative to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are looking to explore options to replace Sergio Busquets after he stated he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. The Spanish legend has been a consistent force for the past 15 seasons at the Catalan club, making over 720 appearances.

Replacing him will be no easy task for manager Xavi Hernandez. According to El Nacional, he has identified Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a direct replacement.

The 24-year-old has a similar profile to Busquets and has performed well this season, helping the club get to fourth in La Liga with 68 points. Moreover, he has scored one goal and provided four assists in 42 appearances this season.

A possible stumbling block would be his release clause which is reportedly €60 million. This would be too considered too much for Barcelona, who have financial problems of their own.

Hence, they have identified Leeds United's Marc Roca as a possible alternative. The former Espanyol midfielder is also impactful as a pivot and has scored once and provided two assists in 36 appearances this season.

Leeds United are currently 19th in the Premier League and are in danger of relegation. This would benefit Barcelona as the 26-year-old's market value would plummet, making him a plausible signing if Xavi Hernandez pushes for him.

As per Transfermarkt, Roca's current market value is €15 million and his contract with Leeds expires in 2026.

Exploring which club Jordi Alba could join after Barcelona left-back announces his summer departure

Jordi Alba recently announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season after agreeing to terminate his contract a year before it expires. It is currently unknown which club he will be joining next so let's take a look at his possible options.

The 34-year-old left-back will depart a Barcelona legend this summer. Alba has made over 450 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 27 goals. He has also helped the club win 17 major trophies, including six La Liga titles.

According to Diario Sport, Jordi Alba has four options to choose from. There have been rumors about him potentially deciding to play in the Saudi Pro League, however, he may prefer to remain in Europe.

If that is the case, Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in his services. So, Alba could decide to make the move to Italy for a new league and challenge.

If Alba would prefer to remain in La Liga, he could jump ship to Atletico Madrid, who are also thought to be monitoring his current situation. His final option would be Premier League side Manchester United. This would be unlikely, though, as Erik ten Hag has Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at left-back.

