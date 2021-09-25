Barcelona identify Ligue 1 manager as potential candidate to replace Ronald Koeman - Reports

Rumors surrounding the future of Ronald Koeman at Barcelona continue to ramble. Reims manager Oscar Garcia has become the latest name to be linked to replace the under-fire Dutchman, according to RMC Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

Koeman is under serious pressure after a shaky start to the new season. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly waiting for the right moment to sack Koeman and hire a new manager.

There are various reasons why Oscar Garcia would be an ideal replacement for Ronald Koeman in the Barcelona dugout.

Firstly, the 48-year-old has previously played at Barcelona under legendary manager Johan Cruyff. Secondly, Garcia has already managed the Barcelona youth side during the initial years of his managerial career. Garcia will be well accustomed to Barcelona's style of play and philosophy which could make him the ideal candidate.

However, he does not have a strong managerial CV like Koeman. García has managed some obscure clubs including Maccabi Tel Aviv, Red Bull Salzburg, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Celta Vigo.

Other candidates linked with the Barcelona job include former club midfielder Xavi Hernandez and current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. The Catalan giants are expected to sack Ronald Koeman in the near future.

Ronald Koeman is under immense scrutiny following Barcelona's slow start to the new season

Ronald Koeman faces a mountain of pressure following Barcelona's slow start in the league as well as in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants have dropped points against the likes of Granada and Cadiz, which is unacceptable so early in the season. As things stand, Barcelona are seventh in the La Liga standings with nine points from their first five games.

However, Barcelona's form in the Champions League under Ronald Koeman is more worrying. Last season the Blaugrana were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain and this season too hasn't started on a positive note for them.

Barcelona suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp. The Catalan giants now have to get good results against Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica to qualify for the Round of 16.

Despite his struggles at Barcelona, Koeman did win the Copa Del Rey last season which has long been forgotten due to the slow start to the new season.

