Barcelona identify Serie A star as perfect alternative for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe - Reports

According to Todo Fichajes, Barcelona have turned their attention to Paulo Dybala to rival Real Madrid's signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and in all likelihood, the Frenchman will end up at Real Madrid. Barcelona, though, are keeping their search for an attacker open and AS Roma's Paulo Dybala has emerged on their radar.

The Argentine has a €12 million release clause in his contract, making him financially feasible for the Catalan giants, who are in a tough financial situation. The player, though, is expected to ask for a significant salary. As per the aforementioned report, Azulgrana might contemplate selling Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, or even Pedri to meet Dybala's salary demands.

Dybala, 30, has been in good form for Roma this season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 27 matches across competitions. While he has a contract with the Serie A club until the end of the 2024-25 season, the Argentine has been linked with a summer exit.

Apart from Barca, clubs from England, Spain, and Italy are also keeping tabs on Dybala. As per multiple reports, the player feels Roma are missing an ambitious project following Jose Mourinho's mid-season departure.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique supports Real Madrid in the Gil Manzano saga

Referee Gil Manzano came into the spotlight recently after his pivotal role in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Valencia. Los Blancos looked like they had found a late winner through a Jude Bellingham header.

Manzano, though, blew the final whistle when the ball was mid-air. His decision caused outrage and even Barcelona legend Gerard Pique slammed the official for the call, saying:

“It is not the first time he has done it. I understand that Madrid can complain, it should have been whistled a lot earlier, it's not bad, but it's late. Whistling just when you're focusing doesn't make any sense.”

Los Merengues are currently leading the La Liga title race with 66 points from 27 matches. Barca, meanwhile, are third, eight points behind the league leaders, one behind second-placed Girona.