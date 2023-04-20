Barcelona identify surprise candidate to deputise for Robert Lewandowski next season: Reports

Barcelona have earmarked KAA Gent star Gift Orban as an ideal backup to Robert Lewandowski ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Orban, 20, has emerged as one of the most promising strikers in Europe since the turn of the year. After impressing with 19 goals in 24 matches for Norwegian outfit Stabaek, he joined Gent for a fee of around €3 million this January. Since then, the Nigerian has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 14 games across all competitions for the Belgian side.

A right-footed mobile attacker blessed with flair and finishing, he shot to fame due to his hat-trick in Gent's 4-1 UEFA Europa Conference League win over Istanbul Basaksehir last month. He netted three goals within three minutes and 25 seconds, setting a new record for the fastest hat-trick in UEFA competitions.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona are monitoring Orban's development at the Ghelamco Arena with the intention of signing him this summer. The Blaugrana are keen to add the ace to their ranks as a backup option to Lewandowski.

Orban, who has a contract until June 2027 at Gent, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Catalan giants due to a rupture in their Vitor Roque operation. The La Liga club have fallen behind Arsenal and Chelsea in their race to sign the Athletico Paranaense wonderkid due to their ongoing financial struggles.

While Roque has an asking price of over €50 million, Orban has a market value of around €9 million. Due to the Nigerian attacker's cheaper price tag, Barcelona are keen to enter initial negotiations with Gent for his signature.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, has been in stellar form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since arriving from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to €50 million last summer, he has registered 27 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

Barcelona set their sights on 20-year-old Serie A striker: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona have earmarked Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as a transfer target this summer. With a potential summer move for Vitor Roque in doubt, Xavi Hernandez's side have turned their attention to the Dane.

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as a breakout star due to his good performances in the Serie A this season. He has scored eight goals and contributed three assists in just 1533 minutes of first-team action so far, spread across 28 games.

Despite being comparatively cheaper than Roque, the former Sturm Graz attacker could prove to be a financial headache for the Catalan outfit. With more than four years left on his current contract, he is valued over €35 million.

