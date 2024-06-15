Barcelona identify surprise replacement for Ronald Araujo amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Sevilla defender Loic Bade as a surprise replacement for Ronald Araujo if the 25-year-old leaves the Camp Nou this summer. This comes amid increasing interest in his services from European juggernauts like Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) has revealed that offers from Bayern in the last transfer window led Barca to start planning for a replacement. The Bavarians were reportedly prepared to spend €90 million - bonuses inclusive - to convince Barca to let the defender leave.

While the Blaugrana rejected the offers from Germany, it has made them prepare for a situation where Araujo does leave the club this summer. Before Xavi Hernandez was sacked by the club, the head coach made plans with sporting director Deco regarding potential targets.

It will require a massive offer to let Araujo leave but if this irresistible offer comes, Deco has placed Sevilla defender Loic Bade at the top of the list. The 24-year-old is seen to have very similar characteristics to Araujo, and he has a release clause set at €60 million, cheaper than whatever Barcelona might sell their defender for.

However, with Hansi Flick now in charge at Camp Nou, other options are being looked at from his home country of Germany. These include players like Jonathan Tah, who helped Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season.

Barcelona coach makes comment on Xavi's sacking by the club

Barcelona coach Rafa Marquez, who leads the reserve team, has opened up about Xavi Hernandez's sacking. The legendary midfielder-turned-manager won the La Liga title before leading the club to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain.

In January, he made plans to leave the club at the end of the season. However, the club hierarchy were able to convince Xavi to stay for another season and continue with their sporting project. A month later, the Barca board sacked the 44-year-old manager unceremoniously after he made comments about the club's difficulties competing.

Speaking about Xavi, Barca Atleti coach Rafa Marquez said to SPORT in an interview (via Barca Universal):

“Yes, we spoke to wish him good luck, that he still has a lot to give, that obviously the ways were perhaps not the right ones, but at the end of the day, we have to recognize the work he did. He won a League in very difficult times and a Super Cup. In the end, if the results don’t go your way, it’s difficult to have continuity."

While Rafa Marquez was a candidate for the Barcelona first-team job the club decided to make the move for Hansi Flick instead.