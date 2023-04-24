Barcelona include Manchester United star in ambitious 6-man shortlist to strengthen key position: Reports

Xavi is keen on signing a right-back this summer at Barcelona and the club has reportedly prepared a six-man shortlist, which includes Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

Juan Foyth, Jeremie Frimpong, Thomas Meunier, Benjamin Pavard, Noussair Mazraoui, and Diogo Dalot are on the club's radar as per El Nacional. The report claims that Xavi has asked Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Alemany, to get one of them without fail.

Foyth is reported to be the top priority this summer at right-back as he comes with La Liga experience. However, Villarreal have slapped a €40 million price tag on the former Tottenham Hotspur player.

Frimpong, 22, is one of the hottest prospects at right-back in the world and has drawn the attention of top clubs, including Manchester United. Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly looking for €70 million for the Dutchman.

Pavard and Mazraoui have been battling for the right-back slot at Bayern Munich and are now set to battle for a spot in Xavi's squad next season. The Bundesliga side are ready to part ways with one of the players, as they are reportedly interested in making Joao Cancelo's loan move from Manchester City permanent.

Meunier has been on Barcelona's radar for a long time but a move to the Camp Nou never materialized for the Belgian defender. Borussia Dortmund are willing to part ways with Meunier in the summer.

Manchester United right-back Dalot is the final player on Barcelona's shortlist. They are confident of luring the Portuguese star away as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is slowly getting back to the Red Devils' starting XI.

"I hope Diogo (Dalot) keeps progressing" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants more from Barcelona target

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Diogo Dalot earlier this season and said that he was impressed with the right-back. However, he wants the Portuguese star to keep working hard and progressing. He said:

"I hope Diogo keeps progressing, so not only sticking to this level. Our approach, our philosophy, is that good is not good enough. We have to do better. But we're happy with the development and the performances of Diogo, that's quite clear."

Ten Hag added:

"I know that every club among the top elite clubs needs competition and I think we can replace him, with Victor Lindelof, with Tyrell Malacia and luckily also Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in the squad. We have replacements and it's clear, it's heavy when you have to play every game. Physically, he's got a really good profile and I'm sure he will keep going and he will keep developing. That is what we demand, and I am confident he will do that."

Manchester United are looking to add a right-back to their squad in the summer, as per reports in England.

