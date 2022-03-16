Barcelona initiate discussions with Liverpool star - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly begun negotiations with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah over a potential move to Camp Nou this summer. The Egyptian's contract with the Reds is set to expire in 2023, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

According to AS, the Blaugrana view Salah as an alternate option for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Haaland is believed to be the Catalan giants' top transfer target but is bound to attract the interest of multiple top clubs.

The 21-year-old has scored 80 goals in 80 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund during his two years with the club. Barcelona are, however, likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City for the Norwegian's signature.

Xavi's side do not possess the funds required to compete with Real Madrid and Manchester City for Haaland due to their dire financial situation. They have therefore switched their focus to Liverpool forward Salah.

Since joining the Reds from AS Roma in a deal worth £36.5 million, the 29-year-old has helped transform the club into one of the best in the world. He has scored 153 goals and provided 57 assists in 238 appearances for the club.

Salah has helped Liverpool win a UEFA Champions League title, an EFL Cup, and their first ever top-flight title in the Premier League era.

The Egyptian has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and is on course to win a third this season. Salah currently leads the league's scoring charts with 20 goals in 26 matches. Overall, the forward has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in just 35 appearances across competitions this season.

Salah has less than eighteen months left on his current contract with Liverpool. The 29-year-old is believed to be unimpressed with the Reds' latest contract offer and is reportedly keen to become one of the highest paid players in England.

The Merseyside outfit could therefore be forced to sell Salah this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Barcelona are looking to swoop in on the uncertainty surrounding the Egyptian's situation.

Reports suggest initials talks between the Liverpool star and the Blaugrana have been positive. The Reds could demand a fee in the region of €60-70 million for Salah this summer.

Liverpool could attempt to sign Barcelona star if Mohamed Salah leaves the club

Ousmane Dembele has looked brilliant on occasion this season.

Liverpool are likely to prepare themselves for Salah's potential departure this summer. The Egyptian is arguably one of the best players in the world at the moment and is likely to attract the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

The Reds will therefore seek out potential replacements for the 29-year-old. Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent months. The Frenchman has less than four months remaining on his current contract with Barcelona.

Dembele's time at Barcelona has been ravaged by injuries and off-field issues. The 24-year-old has, however, been in incredible form in recent weeks for Xavi's side. He has scored one goal and provided five assists in his last four La Liga appearances.

Dembele's speed, creativity, and ambipedal ability make him the ideal replacement for Salah. However, he has struggled to consistently deliver goals during his stint with the Blaugrana.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra