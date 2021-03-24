Barcelona interested in Borussia Dortmund teenage sensation Vasco Walz - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Barcelona are interested in snapping up Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Vasco Walz.

After coming through the ranks of the Karlsruher SC academy, Walz moved to the Borussia Dortmund youth team in 2019. Since then, the 16-year-old’s development has skyrocketed and he continues to show huge promise in the Under-17 squad, where he has become a key player.

❗️Barcelona is interested in Dortmund 16- year old midfielder Vasco Walz whose contract expires this summer.



❗️The German midfielder would join Juvenil A if he joined La Masia, however, Milan is also among the clubs interested in acquiring him. #LaMasia 🇩🇪



Via(🟢): @tjuanmarti

Vasco Walz has made 22 appearances for the Dortmund Under-17 set-up this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist. His impressive outings, coupled with his leadership qualities, have also seen him earn the Under-17 captain's armband.

However, his contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the season and no contract negotiations talks are ongoing. Reports claim Barcelona are now looking at luring the midfielder once his contract runs out in June.

Barcelona, who are known for developing some of the best and most promising teenagers across Europe, are now looking to make Walz their latest addition to their famous La Masia academy.

Barcelona looking to add Vasco Walz to their growing list of youngsters

Vasco Walz in U-17 action for Germany

Over the years, we’ve seen countless youngsters move up from the Barcelona academy to play key roles in the first team. Prime examples are Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and club legend Andres Iniesta, who both played in La Masia before reaching the peak of world football.

The likes of Ansu Fati and Oscar Mingueza are youngsters who have moved into the Barcelona senior squad in recent seasons. Ilaix Moriba has also been successfully integrated into the senior team this season by head coach Ronald Koeman this year.

📰 [SPORT🥈] | Barça is interested in 16-year-old midfielder Vasco Walz from Dortmund, but face competition from Milan



Walz is an organizing midfielder who regularly plays in front of the defense in the pivot position and his contract with the Germans ends in June pic.twitter.com/eMpOLZ7UFA — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 22, 2021

With Borussia Dortmund yet to secure Vasco Walz’s long-term future, Barcelona are now looking to add the 16-year-old to their ranks.

Reports claim Barcelona want to strengthen their youth team and have identified Walz, alongside Uruguayan teenage sensation Nicolas Siri and Argentine youngster Gonzalo Sosa, as potential transfer targets.

Should Barcelona complete a summer move for Vasco Walz, he will play for Barcelona’s Juvenil A team, as he is young and currently lacks the experience to play for the senior squad.