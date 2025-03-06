Barcelona interested in making a stunning move to sign Real Madrid star in the summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central. La Blaugrana aim to recruit a new goalkeeper and they see the Real Madrid custodian as a suitable option.

According to the aforementioned report, Joan Laporta also spoke to Lunin's agent, Jorge Mendes, about the Ukrainian goalkeeper's situation at Santiago Bernabeu in a recent meeting. The La Blaugrana chief also discussed Lamine Yamal's future with Jorge Mendes.

However, the Ukrainian goalkeeper is not interested in leaving Real Madrid and wants to solidify his place as a starter. Andriy Lunin is Real Madrid's second-choice custodian after Belgium's Thibaut Courtois. Aged 32, the former Chelsea goalkeeper's contract with Los Blancos will expire in 2026.

Afterwards, the 26-year-old is expected to take Courtois' place in the goal as the LaLiga giants believe that Lunin is a reliable performer. The Ukrainian goalkeeper signed a contract extension with Carlo Ancelotti's side last summer, keeping him at Santiago Bernabeu until June 2030.

Last season, Lunin turned up as Real Madrid's first choice as Thibaut Courtois was sidelined due to a knee injury. He played 31 matches, conceding 32 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets across competitions.

Hansi Flick lauds Barcelona star for performance against Benfica in UCL

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick lauded Wojciech Szczesny for his stellar performance during La Blaugrana's close 1-0 win over Benfica. It came in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, March 5.

Against the Portuguese giants, the Polish goalkeeper made eight saves and maintained a clean sheet. Addressing Wojciech Szczesny's performance, the German manager said (via Barxa Blaugranes):

"It's clear that Szczesny is different, every match he has more confidence and we are defending better. I know we could play at this level because I see him every day in training."

Barca's Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 22nd minute for his challenge on Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis on Wednesday. Playing with 10-men for the majority of the game, La Blaugrana managed to win the first leg clash as Raphinha scored the winning goal in the 61st minute. Hansi Flick's side will host Benfica in the second leg on Tuesday, March 11.

