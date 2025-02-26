Barcelona interested in making surprise move for Arsenal target this summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in making a surprise move for Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who Arsenal have set their sights on. The 23-year-old shot-stopper plays for LaLiga outfit RCD Espanyol, where he broke into the first team back in 2021.

Ad

The last four seasons have seen him grow into their first-choice goalkeeper, and this season, he has made 25 appearances for the Catalan side. While Espanyol are sitting in 15th place on the LaLiga table, Barcelona and Arsenal have recognized some quality performances from Joan Garcia.

He has kept four clean sheets, conceding 36 goals, while making 91 saves from 127 shots faced. A report from journalist Sique Rodriguez (via Barca Universal) has revealed that Garcia has piqued Barca's interest, despite a strong rivalry between the two Catalan clubs.

Ad

Trending

The Blaugrana are working on the future of the goalkeeping department at the club. Marc-Andre ter Stegen picked up a long-term injury that has placed him out of contention for much of the season, leading to Barca signing Wojciech Szczesny. Despite Inaki Pena's availability as the club's third-choice goalkeeper, his future at the club has become uncertain.

His contract is set to expire next year, which could see Barcelona sell him to another club this summer. With Szczesny not expected to stay on for much longer, especially once Ter Stegen returns to full fitness, a backup goalkeeper will be needed. This is where their interest in Joan Garcia lies.

Ad

However, they will need to contend with the English giants for the Spaniard's signature. Indeed, the Gunners were chasing after the 23-year-old goalkeeper during the previous summer transfer window. Having let backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale leave the club, they needed a deputy for first-choice David Raya.

While it seemed certain that the move for Garcia would pull through last year, Arsenal could not agree to Espanyol's demands and expectations. They went on to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth, but remain interested in Garcia for the long term.

Ad

Arsenal prepare offer for Barcelona midfield maestro

Arsenal are working on a major offer to sign Barcelona midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window. According to a report from Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), the Gunners are interested in the Dutchman and are willing to set aside €75 million for his services.

The Gunners are monitoring the 27-year-old's situation at the Lluis Companys this season. With Barca's financial problems widely known, being able to sell De Jong has been strongly considered. Despite him playing regularly, the Catalan club have been unable to agree to a contract extension with the midfielder, making his future uncertain.

Barca could potentially decide to sell him this summer, rather than let him leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback