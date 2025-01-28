Barcelona interested in Portuguese-based attacking sensation with €100m release clause: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Portuguese-based winger Andreas Schjelderup, who plays for Benfica. However, the 20-year-old Norwegian sensation reportedly has a massive release clause worth €100 million.

According to reports from SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Catalan giants took notice of him in the UEFA Champions League. They squared off against Benfica in the group stage recently (January 21) in Lisbon, where Schjelderup impressed.

Despite being a winger, the 20-year-old's defensive qualities were on display. He blocked two shots, made two tackles, and won five duels out of nine. He was also a problem for Barca's defense, getting fouled three times. In attack, he created a big chance, but it did not lead to a goal.

This performance put him on Barcelona's radar, with the club's scouting team taking proper notice of him. With the club's director of football, Deco, often monitoring players in Portugal, they were surprised that the 20-year-old winger went under their radar for quite some time.

However, moving forward, he has been recognized by the Camp Nou hierarchy. There will be some concern regarding his massive release clause, though, as Blaugrana do not have the finances to easily complete a €100 million transfer. It will help, though, that Schjelderup's agent Rafaela Pimienta has close interactions with club president Joan Laporta.

In the meantime, reports have claimed that no moves have been made towards the Norwegian. His name has simply been included on their list of players to monitor.

This season, Schjelderup has scored one goal and provided two assists in nine league games.

Hansi Flick delighted after Barcelona beat Benfica to enter Champions League Round of 16

Hansi Flick was pleased with Barcelona's 5-4 win over Benfica, which helped them qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. While interest in Andreas Schjelderup has hit the headlines, following that match, much of the focus was on Barca's comeback win.

Two big errors from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saw Barcelona go down 1-3, and later on, 2-4. However, three late goals helped them seal all three points.

Flick said after the match via BeinSports:

"I think not, I’ve never experienced a comeback like this... This is football, and that’s why we love it."

Speaking about the goalkeeper's errors, he refused to place the blame on Szczesny:

"It’s normal; what player doesn’t make mistakes? It’s not about one player; it’s the whole team. We win together, and we lose together."

Szczesny made the poor decision to come out of his area for the ball, tackling his teammate instead, while Benfica scored into an empty net. He also tackled an opponent in the box, giving away a penalty, which he failed to save.

