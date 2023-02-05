Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly making plans for the upcoming summer market after a relatively quiet January transfer window.

The Blaugrana failed to bring in any single player during the just concluded winter window, suggesting that they could be very active in the summer.

One area of the team that has now reportedly been identified as a priority during the upcoming summer window is the right-back position.

As it stands, manager Xavi Hernandez currently lacks an out-and-out right-back in his team. The Catalan giants have predominantly used French defender Jules Kounde in the right-back position this season.

They also allowed Spanish international Hector Bellerin to leave on a permanent transfer to Portuguese side Sporting CP on Deadline Day.

However, Spanish outlet SPORT have reported that Barcelona are lining up a summer move for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

The Argentine is currently one of the most promising right-backs in La Liga and has made 13 appearances for Villarreal this season in all competitions.

Foyth was also among the group of Argentine players who were selected by Lionel Scaloni at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player is very solid defensively and also possesses incredible versatility which could be an advantage for Xavi. The Argentine can play as a centre-back, right-back, and also as a midfielder.

He is currently under contract with Villarreal until the summer of 2026. However, it is believed that a fee in the region of €30 million could be enough for Barcelona to secure his signature this summer.

Xavi reveals that Barcelona aren't favorites to win this season's La Liga title

Xavi has dismissed talks about his team being the outright favorites to clinch the 2022-23 La Liga title.

Barcelona have been in incredible form during their ongoing football campaign and have already won one title this season. The Catalan giants secured a 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the final to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Barca are also five points clear at the summit of the league table. Despite the impressive season they are enjoying, Xavi has claimed that his team aren't the favorites to win the La Liga title.

Speaking ahead of their league game against Sevilla at home today (February 5), he said, as seen in Marca:

"I don't feel like [we are] favorites, I feel like a candidate to win [LaLiga]. We are competing with the reigning LaLiga and Champions League champions. We will fight for the league until the last or penultimate Matchday. I see [Real Madrid] as strong even if they are five points behind."

Barcelona have won their previous four La Liga games and will look to extend the run against 14th-placed Sevilla.

