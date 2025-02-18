Barcelona interested in signing 21-year-old Serie A attacker next summer: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Matias Soule in the summer. The 21-year-old has impressed during his time with AS Roma, garnering attention from multiple clubs.

Ad

Soule came through Juventus' academy before joining Roma last summer for a reported fee of €25 million. He's made 23 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals. He can play as a right winger, a second striker, or an attacking midfielder. He's also really good in 1v1 situations.

Soule's performances have seen him garner interest from numerous top clubs across Europe. As per Fichajes.net, Barcelona are the most interested in signing him in the summer. They believe his profile fits Hansi Flick's playing style. Moreover, he's young so he can improve further.

Ad

Trending

There is speculation about the futures of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres and hence, Barca are looking for replacements. However, Roma are unwilling to sell Soule after just one season. It will take a big fee for them to part ways with the Argentine this summer.

Soule's contract with Roma expires in 2029 and they're likely to demand a higher fee than the one they signed him for (€25 million).

Barcelona Hansi Flick shares his thoughts on win over Rayo Vallecano

The Blaugrana beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, February 17, in LaLiga. Robert Lewandowski's 28th-minute penalty was enough to secure three important points for Barcelona. Both sides created multiple chances but couldn't add to the scoring.

Ad

After the game, Hansi Flick assessed his side's performance, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It was a very difficult match against a great rival. We are very happy. The players are very happy. We all are happy with the situation. I think we played very well today but we can also do better.

“They have gone nine games without losing and I think today was a great success for us. Getting that first place is positive for the fans. Now we are back and we are very happy.”

Ad

Barcelona now lead the LaLiga table on goal difference, sitting level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid. They are a point above Atletico Madrid and six above Athletic Club.

Barca will next face Las Palmas away in LaLiga on Saturday, February 22. They will then host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Tuesday, February 25. The second leg at Wanda Metropolitano will take place on April 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback