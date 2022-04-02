Barcelona interested in signing another Arsenal star after Aubameyang success - Reports 

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer in the summer. The 30-year-old's current contract expires in June and he is yet to agree on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium,

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to get the Frenchman to sign an extension, according to Football.London. However, Sport reports that following the huge success of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Camp Nou, Barca could be inspired to take another forward off the Gunners' hands.

The report also claims that Lacazette could be tempted by his former club Lyon, but no offer has been put on the table by either side so far.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Our captain, Alex Lacazette leads the way for most assists (8) in all competitions so far this season… #afc Our captain, Alex Lacazette leads the way for most assists (8) in all competitions so far this season… #afc https://t.co/SsrS4kbY54

Lacazette has thrived under Arteta this season, playing more as a false nine rather than an out-and-out forward. He has four goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season in his new role.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 2017 and the Gunners are arguably in a better state now than at any point during Lacazette's stay at the club. They have only lost twice in 12 Premier League games and sit three points clear in fourth place, with a game in hand over arch-rivals Tottenham.

If Lacazette were to leave the club in the summer, it would leave Arsenal incredibly light up front. With Eddie Nketiah also looking likely to leave on a free, 20-year-old American Folarin Balogun would be the only recognized striker left at the club.

We beat Brentford B 4-1 today in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney HoldingLacazetteWe beat Brentford B 4-1 today in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney Holding ⚽️ Lacazette ⚽️⚽️⚽️We beat Brentford B 4-1 today in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney 👇

Why do Barcelona want another Arsenal striker?

While it would undoubtedly be a loss for Arsenal if Lacazette were to go, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly very keen on signing him. The Barca manager could pair the Frenchman with his old teammate Aubameyang either as a strike partner or as a backup.

The form of the 32-year-old Gabonese international has been remarkable since joining La Blaugrana. Aubameyang has scored nine goals in 11 games since following his unceremonious departure from the Gunners in January.

That incredible form has clearly inspired Barca's hierarchy to take advantage of another situation. However, while Arteta was more than happy to let Aubameyang leave on a free transfer, the club will fight to keep Lacazette at the Emirates. The Frenchman's potential departure would drastically alter Arsenal's summer transfer plans.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Official: Aubameyang has been nominated for the LaLiga player of the month for March. | Official: Aubameyang has been nominated for the LaLiga player of the month for March. #fcblive ✅| Official: Aubameyang has been nominated for the LaLiga player of the month for March. #fcblive https://t.co/dFxMLiDYi3

Edited by Ritwik Kumar