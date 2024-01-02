Barcelona interested in signing exciting midfielder, €15 million price tag seen as a problem: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Djurgardens star Lucas Bergvall, but are believed to be not in a position to meet his price tag.

The Blaugrana, who lifted the La Liga title with 88 points last campaign, are said to be on the lookout for a new central midfielder now. They are hoping to bolster their depth with both Pedri and Gavi battling regular injury issues and new signing Ilkay Gundogan well into his thirties.

Hence, according to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have identified Bergvall as a target to be pursued in the near future. They are likely to face competition from Serie A club Udinese in the race to sign the 17-year-old.

However, Xavi Hernandez's outfit are reportedly unhappy over Djurgardens' asking price. They lack the necessary funds to dish out €15 million to sign the right-footed player, who is a Sweden U-21 international.

Bergvall, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, joined Djurgardens from his boyhood club Brommapojkarna for around €900,000 in February 2023. He has scored three goals and registered one assist in 29 outings, including 12 starts, so far for his current club.

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque compared to Ronaldo Nazario by former sporting director

During a recent chat with Catalan radio station RAC1, former Athletico Paranaense sporting director Alexandre Mattos stated that Barcelona's Vitor Roque is similar to Ronaldo Nazario. He commented (h/t BU):

"He looks a lot like Ronaldo. He is explosive, he has strength, he has the ability to score goals, he has the necessary conditions to be one of the best strikers in the world. He has enough qualities to be successful. He has strength, his mental side is very strong, and his goalscoring ability too."

Opining on the 18-year-old's best position in a front three, Mattos said:

"He is better as a [number nine] because he is strong, he is always ready to score and he is a danger because he is very quick. Defences always have big worries about him."

Claiming that the Brazilian teenager is ready for Europe, Mattos added:

"Mentally, he is ready to make the leap from Brazil to Europe, even though he is young. He has already played the Copa Libertadores as if he were playing at home. He is ready to play in Europe."

Prior to joining Barcelona in a transfer worth up to €61 million, Roque registered 28 goals and 11 assists in 81 overall matches for Athletico.

Roque, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2031, could debut for Barcelona in their La Liga contest at UD Las Palmas on January 4.