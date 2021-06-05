Barcelona interested in signing the next Brazilian superstar - Reports

20-year-old Brazilian forward Yuri Alberto is currently on Barcelona's radar, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Yuri Alberto, who currently plays for Brazilian club Internacional, which competes in the nation's top-flight.

Yuri Alberto was a product of the Santos youth academy, which has produced the likes of Neymar, Felipe Anderson and Robinho. Alberto then went on to sign for Internacional in 2020 on a five-year contract. The 20-year-old forward has scored 18 goals in 48 appearances for Internacional, which has attracted interest from a host of European clubs including Barcelona.

Blaugrana are not the only club interested in signing Yuri Alberto, with Arsenal too keen on bringing in the youngster this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Gunners were eager to sign Alberto in 2017, but they failed to strike a deal with Santos.

🔄 (ALBERTO): Yuri Alberto has been offered to Barcelona. His price is €13m but Barça sees it complicated due to the financial situation.



ℹ Yuri is a 20-year old Brazilian striker who plays for SC Internacional. He scored 9 goals last season.



Via (🟢): @santiovalle [ser] pic.twitter.com/qCz3762aVT — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 3, 2021

Barcelona looking to add new strike force this summer

Despite signing a proven goalscorer in Sergio Agüero, Barcelona are reportedly looking to add more attacking force to their squad this summer. The team currently lacks attacking depth in its squad.

Antoine Griezmann has had a hot-and-cold season while Martin Braithwaite is no longer in Ronald Koeman's plans for next season. This could be one of the reasons why Barcelona are keen to bring in Yuri Alberto.

However, the Catalan giants might face an uphill battle to sign Yuri Alberto. His current employers Internacional are in no rush to let their wonderkid leave Brazil so early. That said, a lure from Barcelona could be too difficult to turn down.

Yuri Alberto is the next Brazilian superstar. (Photo by Silvio Avila/Getty Images)

In terms of Alberto's style of play, the youngster is very similar to compatriot Roberto Firmino. Alberto has great upper-body strength which helps him keep the ball against opposition defenders. The striker can keep hold of the ball before providing it to the pacey wingers or forwards to run and score.

Yuri Alberto could be used as a false nine or a deep-lying forward in a 4-3-3 system, which is similar to what Barcelona play under manager Ronald Koeman.

Yuri Alberto was a breakthrough star for Internacional during the second half of the 2020 Brazilian Serie A season. If he can maintain a similar scoring rate for a full campaign he will be a real contender to be the league’s top goalscorer in 2021 pic.twitter.com/WDx4fv0AFw — StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) May 28, 2021

Barcelona can have a promising young forward at a very cheap price. According to Transfermarkt, Yuri Alberto is valued at just €6 million which can be a bargain for an upcoming young striker. That is one of the biggest reasons why the Catalan giants are keeping an eye on him.

