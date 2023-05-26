Barcelona have invited Lionel Messi to attend the farewell ceremonies of departing Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba: Reports

Barcelona are set to invite Lionel Messi to attend the farewells of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba (via Mundo Deportivo). Both veterans are set to leave the Catalan club in the summer.

Messi was a long-term teammate with both players. In fact, Busquets is the player Messi has shared the pitch the most with during his career, a massive 567 times. Alba also played alongside the Argentine since his 2012 move from Valencia. However, both long-term servants will leave the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are keen to get Lionel Messi back at the Camp Nou in the summer. The Argentine's contract with Paris Saint-Germain will run out at the end of the season and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed he will leave France.

Messi has been linked with a move to Barca. The Blaugrana, however, need to free up €200 million from their wage bill. Busquets and Alba's departure have helped them free up €40 million so far. Whether they can sell more players and make Messi's return a reality remains to be seen.

Lionel Messi paid heartwarming tributes to Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba had a special bond on the field with Lionel Messi. With the duo set to leave in the summer, the former Barcelona number 10 has shared heartwarming messages for them.

Messi wrote on Instagram for Alba:

"You were more than a team-mate, a true accomplice on the pitch... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

He previously wrote for Busquets (via his Instagram):

"On the field always with the 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family," Messi added. "Thank you for what's on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones... They will remain forever! Big hug."

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, however, could be set for an unlikely reunion. According to MARCA's editor-in-chief, Felix Diaz, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are interested in the duo.

According to Diaz, Al-Hilal also want Angel Di Maria. The news could be an upsetting one for Barcelona fans as they want Messi back at the Camp Nou and Di Maria is also among the club's targets.

