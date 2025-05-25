Barcelona join Arsenal in race to sign LaLiga star this summer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer transfer window. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t Mundo Deportivo), the two European giants are set to go toe-to-toe for the 24-year-old's signature.

Ad

A graduate of Espanyol's academy, Garcia made the jump to the senior team in the summer of 2021. He became the club's undisputed number one shotstopper midway through their 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign.

His first full season in the top flight was a successful one, with his incredible potential and shot-stopping ability on full display. He made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the division (141 in 38 games). He kept eight clean sheets for an Espanyol side that avoided relegation by just two points.

Ad

Trending

Garcia's impressive performances grabbed the eyeballs of top European sides, including Arsenal and Barcelona. The Gunners reportedly tabled a bid for him in January, which was rejected as it fell short of Espanyol's demands - his release clause of £21 million.

Barca are Espanyol's direct rivals - something that could make a potential move for Garcia tricky for the Catalan giants. According to Mundo Deportivo, Mikel Arteta's side have also maintained their interest, alongside multiple other Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Arsenal, goalkeeping depth is the need of the hour. With the emergency January loan signing, Neto, set to return to parent club Bournemouth, David Raya is the only senior shotstopper in their ranks.

On the other hand, Barcelona have experienced campaigners Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as their options between the sticks. A move for Garcia presumably would be to secure a solid young shotstopper with untapped potential that could be realized over the next few years.

Ad

"Let's see what happens" - Barcelona and Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres remains tight-lipped about potential summer transfer

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres remained neutral when asked about a potential move away from the club in the summer. The Swedish attacker, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, claimed that he would like to go with the flow and 'see what happens'.

Ad

Gyokeres' goal sealed a 2-0 win against Vitoria de Guimaraes on May 17 and handed Sporting the Liga Portugal title. After the match, his uncle Chris claimed that a decision has already been made. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes, very much... yesterday at dinner we decided that he has to stay."

Gyokeres, however, remained diplomatic when asked if a potential transfer is on the cards. He said:

Ad

"We'll see what happens. Yes (I would like to win a third title with Sporting), but we'll see. I don't know what will happen in the summer... Let’s see what happens."

Besides Gyokeres, Arsenal have been linked with moves for other forwards like Athletic Club's Nico Williams and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. On the other hand, Barcelona are seemingly focused on landing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More