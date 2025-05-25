Barcelona join Arsenal in race to sign LaLiga star this summer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer transfer window. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t Mundo Deportivo), the two European giants are set to go toe-to-toe for the 24-year-old's signature.
A graduate of Espanyol's academy, Garcia made the jump to the senior team in the summer of 2021. He became the club's undisputed number one shotstopper midway through their 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign.
His first full season in the top flight was a successful one, with his incredible potential and shot-stopping ability on full display. He made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the division (141 in 38 games). He kept eight clean sheets for an Espanyol side that avoided relegation by just two points.
Garcia's impressive performances grabbed the eyeballs of top European sides, including Arsenal and Barcelona. The Gunners reportedly tabled a bid for him in January, which was rejected as it fell short of Espanyol's demands - his release clause of £21 million.
Barca are Espanyol's direct rivals - something that could make a potential move for Garcia tricky for the Catalan giants. According to Mundo Deportivo, Mikel Arteta's side have also maintained their interest, alongside multiple other Premier League and Bundesliga sides.
For Arsenal, goalkeeping depth is the need of the hour. With the emergency January loan signing, Neto, set to return to parent club Bournemouth, David Raya is the only senior shotstopper in their ranks.
On the other hand, Barcelona have experienced campaigners Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as their options between the sticks. A move for Garcia presumably would be to secure a solid young shotstopper with untapped potential that could be realized over the next few years.
"Let's see what happens" - Barcelona and Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres remains tight-lipped about potential summer transfer
Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres remained neutral when asked about a potential move away from the club in the summer. The Swedish attacker, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, claimed that he would like to go with the flow and 'see what happens'.
Gyokeres' goal sealed a 2-0 win against Vitoria de Guimaraes on May 17 and handed Sporting the Liga Portugal title. After the match, his uncle Chris claimed that a decision has already been made. He said (via Manchester Evening News):
"Yes, very much... yesterday at dinner we decided that he has to stay."
Gyokeres, however, remained diplomatic when asked if a potential transfer is on the cards. He said:
"We'll see what happens. Yes (I would like to win a third title with Sporting), but we'll see. I don't know what will happen in the summer... Let’s see what happens."
Besides Gyokeres, Arsenal have been linked with moves for other forwards like Athletic Club's Nico Williams and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. On the other hand, Barcelona are seemingly focused on landing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.