Barcelona join race to sign La Liga midfielder linked with a summer move to European rivals - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign La Liga midfielder Mikel Merino, who has also been linked with a host of clubs across Europe. As reported by Football Espana, the Blaugrana are eyeing a move for the coveted Real Sociedad midfielder.

Barcelona have been linked with several top midfielders from all across Europe recently as they look for a long-term successor to Sergio Busquets. The World Cup and European Championship winner left the Catalan giants last summer and the club have missed his presence in the middle of the park.

Merino is not a number six by trade and is more of a number eight boasting an excellent work rate and tenacity. The Spaniard offers a lot going forward with his eye for goals and ability to set his teammates up.

The 27-year-old has been almost ever-present in the middle of the park for Real Sociedad this campaign. He has contributed with seven goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions this season.

In total, the Spaniard has made 235 appearances for Txuri-Urdin thus far, having scored 26 goals and provided 30 assists in the process. The former Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder has also earned 20 caps for Spain to date, scoring once and providing four assists.

Merino is contracted at the Reale Arena until the summer of 2025 and the Basque club are trying hard to convince him to sign a new deal. However, the player is understood to be keen on a new adventure and wants a move this summer.

Barcelona prepare a seven-man shortlist as they look to replace Sergio Busquets: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly prepared a seven-man shortlist in their search for the ideal Sergio Busquets's replacement. The Catalan giants' sporting director Deco has prioritized a number six for the upcoming summer.

The Catalan giants signed Oriol Romeu last year but the former Southampton star has been below par. Xavi Hernandez has even been forced to use Andreas Christensen in an unnatural number-six role of late.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly the priority target for Barcelona due to his young age and physical profile. Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram are also being monitored by the La Liga holders.

Girona star Aleix Garcia is being considered as a bargain option while Barca are also thought to be keen on Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and veteran Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

