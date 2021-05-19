Barcelona jump ahead of Manchester United in race for teenage sensation - Reports

According to Sport-Express, Barcelona have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Russian prodigy Sergey Pinyaev. The 16-year-old forward was scouted by the Red Devils on numerous occasions but it is Barcelona who are closest to signing the young Russian.

Sergey Pinyaev is the hottest talent to come out of Russia in recent times. The forward represented Russia's U-16 team at 13 and played in the U-17 side when he was 14 years old.

The meteoric rise of Sergey Pinyaev has caught the eye of some elite European clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester United. Despite scouting the Russian for three years now, it looks like the Red Devils are set to miss out on Pinyaev.

🚨| FC Barcelona are close to signing the 16-year-old Russian 'jewel' Sergey Pinyaev (Chertanovo). The club's intention is to sign him and transfer him to Khimki, of the Russian Premier. Manchester United are interested in the player too. @albert_roge 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/x6DLeAfSkq — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) May 17, 2021

Apart from Barcelona and Manchester United, Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg were also interested in the young forward.

Barcelona target had three trials at Manchester United

Sergey Pinyaev has reportedly had three separate trials at Old Trafford, with the latest coming in 2019.

Sergey Pinyaev was also pictured alongside Paul Pogba. During one of his trial spells in 2018, Pinyaev scored five goals in a friendly against Bury FC.

However, transfer rules in England mean that the Red Devils cannot sign the Russian forward until he turns 18. Manchester United's loss has reportedly become Barcelona's gain. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona seem to have agreed to a deal to sign Pinyaev.

Based on reports coming out of Russia, Barcelona are likely to conclude the deal soon and immediately loan Pinyaev to Russian side FC Khimki. Barcelona hope that a loan to his native country will help Sergey Pinyaev develop as a player.

Barcelona close to signing young Russian forward Sergey Pinyaev https://t.co/THe0NhlvFI — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) May 17, 2021

Despite having a contract with Chertanovo until 2022, Sergey Pinyaev has already bid farewell to his club on social media. The Russian has scored two goals for the club this season and became their youngest goalscorer at just 15 years and nine months old.

Sergey Pinyaev has all but confirmed his transfer to Barcelona after sharing a "mock-up" video call image of him talking to Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have a reputation for producing some of the finest attacking players in the world and Sergey Pinyaev looks set to join that illustrious group of players.