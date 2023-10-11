Barcelona keen to re-sign superstar who was once dubbed as fearless by Pep Guardiola – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly interested in re-signing Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Blaugrana, who splashed just £3 million earlier this summer, are believed to be on the lookout for proven midfield reinforcements in the future. They have been hit with a host of injuries in the ongoing season, including the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri Gonzalez.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have set their eyes on Thiago as a potential arrival next summer. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is believed to be an admirer of the La Masia graduate, who spent eight years at the defending La Liga champions between 2005 and 2013.

During his time at his boyhood club, the Spaniard spent five seasons in the senior-team setup. He helped the Catalan giants lift 10 trophies, registering 11 goals and 20 assists in 100 games across competitions.

In the past, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded Thiago for his fearless mentality. When asked about him signing the midfielder at Bayern Munich, the ex-Blaugrana boss replied (h/t GOAL):

"He was the only player I wanted. He has so much quality, above all his mentality. He thinks everything is possible. He has no fear."

Thiago, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, could choose to return to Camp Nou as his Liverpool stint has been filled with a number of injuries. The 32-year-old has missed a total of 73 matches since joining Jurgen Klopp's outfit from Bayern Munich in 2020.

So far, Thiago has featured in 97 overall games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Ilkay Gundogan opines on joining Barcelona

Speaking to the club website, Barcelona ace Ilkay Gundogan was asked to share his thoughts on joining the La Liga outfit. He responded:

"Barcelona is a great club, a fantastic club, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've been following them since I was a kid, and I've always loved the way they play football."

Heaping praise on his manager Xavi Hernandez, Gundogan continued:

"We have a coach who knows this style of football like few others. I loved the midfield of Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and [Sergio] Busquets to have him here coaching us now, it couldn't be better for me. I think this mix was the reason why I really wanted to come here."

Gundogan, 32, joined Barcelona on a free transfer after the end of his Manchester City contract last June. He has started 10 of his 11 appearances so far, registering four assists in 911 minutes of action so far.

A right-footed technical midfielder, the German's current contract is set to expire in June 2025. However, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man could decide to activate the option to extend his contract for another year.