Barcelona not keen on renewing star player's contract following Xavi's summer exit announcement - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly not keen on extending Sergi Roberto's contract at the club following Xavi's exit announcement.

The Catalan side's boss announced after his team's 5-3 loss against Villarreal on Saturday (January 27) that he will step down come the end of the season. He said (via Metro):

"I think the club needs a change of dynamic. For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension."

“For the good of the board of directors, it is best that I leave. I will give my best. I think all of that will help the dynamic change. This is the message I would like to give. I think I am doing the right thing."

Xavi is believed to be Roberto's biggest supporter at the club, who was given an extension after he was set to leave at the end of the 2022/23 season, as per Barca Universal. The 31-year-old's current agreement expires this summer.

According to the aforementioned report, the Xavi would've wished to extend the player's services had he remained with the side. However, with that not being the case, it is now claimed that Roberto will be on his way out.

Although being handed the captain's armband, the midfielder has started just four La Liga matches and one UEFA Champions League tie this season. Since coming up the ranks with Barcelona's youth setup, the former Spain international has made 363 senior appearances, bagging 19 goals and 41 assists.

He's won seven La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, among others with the Blaugrana.

Mikel Arteta on shortlist to replace Xavi at Barcelona- Reports

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly on the shortlist to replace Barcelona manager Xavi come the end of the 2023/24 season. The Gunners' boss has impressed during his time at the Emirates and is currently leading his side into a title race for the second season running.

Arsenal are third, with 43 points, five behind leaders Liverpool after after 21 matches. Last time out, Arteta's side finished five points behind eventual Premier League champions Manchester City after leading the race for 248 days.

It is now reported by journalist Gerard Romero that Arteta will be on Barcelona's shortlist alongside other coaches, Julian Nagelsmann and Jurgen Klopp (via Metro).

Arteta was appointed as the Arsenal manager in December 2019 and has led the north Londoners to one FA Cup and two Community Shield titles.