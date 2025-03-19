Barcelona keen on selling star player who was compared to Lionel Messi - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keen on selling forward Ansu Fati, who was once compared to Lionel Messi. The Spaniard has played only eight games for the Catalans across competitions this season.

Much like Messi, Ansu Fati rose through the ranks of Barca's youth academy, La Masia. He made his first team debut in August 2019 in LaLiga under coach Ernesto Valverde. Fati's exceptional speed, dribbling, and creativity on the pitch led many to liken him to a young Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He was also given the legendary number 10 shirt at the club after Messi's departure in 2021.

However, an ACL injury picked up in November 2020 against Real Betis led to things going downhill for Ansu Fati. Since his return, the 22-year-old has never been able to return to his previous form. Frequent injuries and fitness issues have further led to a decline in his form. Coach Hansi Flick has also excluded him from the squad in multiple games this season.

According to reports by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are keen on selling Ansu Fati this summer. The Catalans have been clear on their stance on the Spaniard since January, although Fati reportedly rejected four offers to leave at that time. The player will have the final say in the matter but Barca are pushing to offload him. Fati's departure will also pave the way for the signing of a new winger to reinforce the attack.

Barcelona have been linked to several wingers in the market, including Liverpool's Luis Diaz, Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, and AC Milan's Rafael Leao. If Fati leaves, it could open up salary space for the club to make a move for a new winger. It will also help them maintain LaLiga's financial regulations.

Lionel Messi names Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the player who reminds him of his younger self

In an interview during an Adidas event in December last year, Lionel Messi was asked to name a current generation player who reminded him of himself. La Pulga unsurprisingly picked Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

"If I have to choose someone, because of the age and because of the future that he has, I've heard that they have chosen Lamine Yamal and without doubt [it's him] for me, too. I agree it depends on him and many things because that's how soccer is, but he's the present and without a doubt has a huge future," Lionel Messi said (via ESPN).

Given Lionel Messi's legacy at Barcelona and beyond, it is unavoidable for the new generation of players to be likened to him. Lamine Yamal is one such prodigy, who's quickly risen to become a promising young talent in football. The Spaniard's exceptional dribbling, ball control, and flair on the right wing remind both fans and pundits of a younger Messi.

In 89 outings for Barca across competitions, Yamal has contributed 20 goals and 24 assists. He also won his first trophy with the Catalan side this season with the Supercopa de Espana in January.

