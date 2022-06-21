Barcelona keeping an eye on the situation of 7 Brazilian players - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation with regard to seven Brazilian players this summer.

An influx of A Selecao talent may come through the Nou Camp door with SPORT (via BarcaUniversal) reporting that Barca are monitoring 7 Brazilians.

Leeds United winger Raphinha continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona having played a key part in the Peacocks' Premier League survival last season.

He is reportedly at the top of the wishlist and has been identified as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras defensive-midfielder Danilo is in Blaugrana's sights and is being viewed as the long-term replacement of Sergio Busquets.

He made 29 appearances last season, scoring six goals and contributing two assists.

Another potential long-term acquisition is Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Dodo, who could replace Dani Alves.

Serie A side Fiorientina are also interested in the full-back, who made 26 appearances, creating four assists last season.

Santos FC defender Kaiky is also being explored with the 18-year-old a prodigy of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Barcelona have secured a first-option clause on the player and can sign him for €20 million.

His Santos teammate Angelo Gabriel is another wonderkid in Barca's sights and the La Liga giants can sign him for €40 million.

Another defensive midfielder Xavi Hernandez's side are also looking at is Vasco Da Gama's Andrey Santos.

Plying his trade in the second-tier of Brazilian football, the 18-year-old is becoming one of South America's most admired young midfielders.

Another Vasco Da Gama youngster who is being linked is 15-year-old Rayan.

It has been suggested by former Barca midfielder Deco that the side look to have Rayan join the B team when he turns 18.

Lastly, another 15-year-old being monitored is Palmeiras striker Endrick who is being touted as the next big thing to come out of Brazilian football.

He hit six goals in seven appearances for Palmeiras U20 last season but a number of European sides are also interested.

Barcelona's storied history with Brazilians bodes well

Ronaldinho is a Barca icon

Barcelona have had their fair share of Brazilian stars that have set the Nou Camp alight with their extraordinary skill and talent.

None more so than the iconic Ronaldinho, who many deem to be one of the finest footballers in history.

Ronaldinho reached incredible heights during his time with Blaugrana, scoring 94 goals and creating 70 assists in 207 appearances.

Alongside the legendary forward is current Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr.

Neymar quickly became one of Europe's most admired forwards with a phenomenal rise to prominence at the Nou Camp.

He starred alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack, managing 105 goals in 186 appearances.

It's clear that Barca are ready to re-enter the Brazilian market once more to scour for more A Selecao talent.

