Barcelona keeping tabs on 27-year-old Serie A attacker wanted by Liverpool: Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Liverpool target Ademola Lookman this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. TuttoAtalanta add that the Reds have identified the Atalanta forward as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward is in the final months of his contract with the Merseyside club and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. Salah has been on fire for Arne Slot's side this season, registering 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions.

Liverpool want him to stay, but have struggled to tie him down to an extension. The situation have forced the Reds to consider alternatives, and they have found an able candidate in Lookman.

The Nigerian forward has scored 18 goals and set up seven more from 32 games across competitions. Lookman's contract runs until 2026, and his future remains up in the air following a recent rift with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Liverpool would ideally like Salah to stay, but will move for the 27-year-old if the Egyptian leaves. However, Lookman also has admirers at Barcelona.

The LaLiga giants are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer and the Nigerian's versatility makes him a fine fit in Hansi Flick's plans. Lookman apparently dreams of playing for the Catalans and could be available for €30m this summer. However, he is not a priority for Barcelona at the moment.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Liverpool forward?

Luis Diaz is ready to leave Liverpool this summer to move to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Colombian is a long-term target for the Catalans, who are in the market for a new left-forward this year.

Barcelona had their sights on Diaz last summer as well, although a move failed to materialize. The 28-year-old will enter the final two years of his contract with the Reds this summer and is ready to take the next step in his career.

Diaz will jump at the chance to move to Camp Nou should Barcelona come calling. However, the finances involved could make a deal very hard to complete.

The Catalans will have to make space in their salary cap for the player. Given the player's contract situation, Liverpool are likely to demand a massive fee for him as well.

Arne Slot apparently considers the player a key part of his plans and has asked the club hierarchy to keep hold of him. As such, a departure won't be a straightforward affair.

