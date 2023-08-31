Barcelona launch last-minute loan with option to buy bid for MLS star: Reports

Barcelona are in advanced negotiations to sign 20-year-old central defender Mamadou Fall from Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC, according to The Athletic.

The La Liga champions hope to acquire the Senegalese on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. The deal, though, is not completed, leaving the Blaugrana facing a race against time ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday (September 1).

Barcelona's league rivals Villarreal are also looking to sign Fall, according to the aforementioned source. The Yellow Submarine are interested in bringing the center-back back to the club after he impressed on loan there last season.

Fall spent the 2022-23 season with Villarreal's second team and made 25 appearances. He also played two games across competitions for the Spanish club's senior team before returning to LAFC upon the expiry of the loan deal in June.

The defender, who has been on LAFC's books since 2021, is one of the brightest prospects in MLS. He has played 42 games across competitions for the California-based club, bagging six goals and one assist. Three of those appearances have come after his return from Villarreal.

A return to Spain could now be on the cards for Fall, with Barcelona working on a deal to sign him. It is unclear if Xavi's side intend to integrate the youngster into their senior squad or allow him to continue his development with their reserves if the transfer goes through.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Barcelona have targeted a player from MLS this year. The Camp Nou outfit roped in Mexican right-back Julian Araujo from LAFC's rivals LA Galaxy before sending him out on loan to Las Palmas.

Barcelona are working on a tight budget

Barcelona won La Liga for the first time in four years last season, finishing 10 points above Real Madrid. However, that did not significantly help their well-documented financial struggles. The Blaugrana are, therefore, working on a tight budget this summer.

The Catalonian giants have made three new additions to their squad this summer, but have only paid a transfer fee for one (Oriol Romeu - £4 million). Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez, meanwhile, have arrived on free transfers. It is worth noting that all three players are in their 30s.

Xavi's side are hopeful of making Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo their fourth signing of the summer. They had agreed to acquire the Portuguese on loan with a purchase option. However, they could be forced to remove the buy option to get financial fair play approval, as per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.