Barcelona could launch move to sign 26-year-old star who plays in Championship: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi as he becomes a free agent next year.

SPORT reports that the Blaugrana are eyeing Leicester's Ndidi as the Nigerian enters the final few months of his contract with the EFL Championship outfit. His current deal expires at the end of the season and he's free to seal a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad in January.

Ndidi has garnered interest from several European suitors including Bayern Munich who held talks with the Foxes in the summer but were priced out of a deal. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also made enquiries about the defensive midfielder. It's also claimed that Barcelona made an approach to sign the Nigeria international years ago.

The Catalan giants used the free agency market in the summer due to their current financial complications. They signed Ilkay Gundogan, and Inigo Martinez on free transfers and also sealed the loan arrivals of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Barcelona could look to do so again by signing Ndidi who has been regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in England over the years. The Nigeria international has started this season with three goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions. It's expected that he'll depart the King Power in 2024 and Barca could be on his agenda.

Ndidi has been at Leicester since 2017 and has made 247 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists. He won the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2021 but couldn't help them avoid relegation from the Premier League the previous season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas commends Barcelona for their work in financial turmoil

Javier Tebas claims Barca did well in the summer transfer window.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has praised Barcelona for their transfer business conducted during financial issues. Relevo reports that Blaugrana's salary cap was recently reduced from €648 million to €270 million.

The Catalan giants sold well in the summer with Ousmane Dembele joining Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million. Meanwhile, Franck Kessie headed to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for €12.5 million.

Tebas admits Barcelona still have work to do in balancing the books at Camp Nou. However, the La Liga president has talked up their summer acquisitions (via Barca Universal):

“It has improved a lot. They have made an effort in their salary bill. I think they still have to make an effort for next season, but they have managed to incorporate good players."

Felix and Cancelo have shined since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively. The Portuguese duo have been regular starters for Xavi's men across competitions.

The Atleti loanee has bagged three goals and two assists in four games across competitions while the City loanee has two goals and one assist in four.

Gundogan has also made a good start to his Barca career after joining on a free transfer in the summer. The German has provided three assists in seven games across competitions.