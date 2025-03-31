Barcelona learn Marc-Andre ter Stegen potential return date as veteran star return to team training after six-month injury spell: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly learnt the potential return date of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen following his return to training after over six months. The German shot-stopper was ruled out after he seriously injured himself in a LaLiga clash against Villarreal in September 2024.

Marc-André ter Stegen has been Barcelona's starting goalkeeper for multiple seasons now, including under coach Hansi Flick. However, a ruptured knee tendon picked up against Villarreal ruled him out for potentially the entire season. The Catalans also signed Wojciech Szczesny for the rest of the season after Ter Stegen's injury. The Polish shot-stopper has been Flick's preferred choice at the goal this year, although Inaki Pena covered for Ter Stegen in earlier games.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Marc-André ter Stegen could return to the pitch earlier than expected. The Blaugrana captain began training with the rest of the squad after his six-month injury layoff. Given his recovery has been progressing ahead of schedule, the German could be back on the pitch by the end of April, per the report.

However, there is no exact deadline, and Ter Stegen reportedly wants to go by his feelings instead of a date. The shot-stopper did light training tasks and drills as part of training this week, but is yet to join specialized sessions with the rest of the goalkeepers.

Ter Stegen has yet to receive complete medical clearance, which will come in due time. After that, it will be up to Hansi Flick's discretion on whether to bring him back to the starting XI or stick to Wojciech Szczesny as the starter. The German tactician appears very satisfied with the Polish keeper's performance as Barcelona has yet to lose a game where Szczesny started.

"He’s been a great help" - Barcelona shot-stopper Wojciech Szcesny makes feelings clear about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's return

Wojciech Szczesny - Source: Getty

In an interview with Barca One earlier in March 2025, Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny spoke about Ter Stegen's recovery and how he has been of help to him. He said (via Barca Universal):

"He’s been a great help: even before I signed he sent me a message saying that if I needed him he was there for whatever I needed. I’m very happy to see that his recovery is going very well."

Szczesny added:

"So everything is very friendly: there’s no competition because there can’t be right now, I just hope he comes back and helps us as soon as possible so I can relax a bit."

Even if Ter Stegen returns ahead of time, it remains unlikely that Hansi Flick would reinstate him in the starting XI over Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish goalkeeper has been in great form for Barcelona in his brief time at the club, maintaining nine clean sheets in 18 outings across competitions.

