Barcelona to leave new signing out of Europa League squad: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to leave Dani Alves out of their Europa League squad. The right-back, who was signed as a free agent in November of 2021, will not be available for selection in the Blaugrana’s upcoming play-off clash against Napoli.

Alves, who enjoyed eight trophy-laden years at the club before signing for Juventus in 2016, has returned to Camp Nou for one last hurrah.

The Catalonian outfit were not necessarily out of options on the right at the time of his arrival but snatched him up nonetheless. Alves is set to serve as the team's leader, helping them find their footing when the odds are stacked against them.

Unfortunately, as per AS, Barca will have to make do without the services of the decorated 38-year-old in the Europa League this season. As per the governing rulebook, clubs can only register three players in the winter window and Alves is unlikely to make the cut for Barcelona.

Xavi reportedly wants to focus on improving his team’s firepower in the Europa and cannot afford to offer Alves a place in his squad. Had it not been for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late arrival, the Brazilian could have represented Barca in the second-most prestigious cup competition in Europe.

As per the report, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore are set to be registered for the Europa League on Wednesday afternoon. Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza will be Barcelona's go-to men in the right-back position in the Europa League this season.

Barcelona officially confirm Aubameyang signing

Having pulled off an exceptional deadline day coup to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Barcelona have now officially confirmed the transfer. The club confirmed the 32-year-old’s arrival with a post on social media.

The former Arsenal captain has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Camp Nou outfit but has an option to depart on June 30, 2023. There is also a €100million release clause in his contract.

The Gabonese international was at the Emirates Stadium for four seasons, netting 92 goals in 163 appearances for the club. He also won the FA Cup with the Gunners at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

