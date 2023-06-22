Barcelona legend Gerard Pique to announce engagement with Clara Chia next month after breaking up with Shakira last year - Reports

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique is reportedly set to announce his engagement to Clara Chia just a year removed from breaking up with Shakira.

Spanish digital newspaper Okdiario (via AS) reports that the couple are planning to get married just a little over a year since their first meeting. The duo went public with their relationship in January.

Pique, 36, announced his separation from popstar Shakira, 46, last June. The pair didn't marry during their 12-year relationship, as the Colombian didn't want to do so.

The Barcelona hero has since moved on to 24-year-old Clara Chia, and the new couple already have marriage in their sights. Sources close to the couple say that they're planning to tell friends and family the news.

The pair was spotted in a well-known Rabat jewelry store on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona a few weeks ago. That garnered speculation that the duo may be looking to tying the knot. Pique is reported to have told the shop assistant that an engagement ring was 'already being sorted out' by a fellow shopper.

The couple have the Blaugrana icon's brother Marc's own wedding on the horizon. It's reported that they will use that event on Saturday (June 24) to announce the news of their own engagement.

The former Spain international's two boys Milan and Sasha reportedly won't be in attendance at their uncle's wedding. They will be with Shakira in Miami, as the ex-partners agreed that the children will stay in Catalonia till June 19.

Shakira reveals tense relationship between Pique and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola

Shakira says Pique (leff) and Guardiola (middle) held a frosty relationship.

Pique became an icon at the Camp Nou during his 15 years with the Blaugrana. He started his youth career with them before heading to Manchester United but was re-signed by Barca in 2008.

The Spaniard won three Champions League, nine La Liga and seven Copa del Rey trophies. He made 616 appearances for Barcelona across competitions before retiring last November.

The legendary defender spent several years playing under iconic former manager Pep Guardiola. The pair achieved success at the Camp Nou, but they appear not to have had the most fondest of relationships.

Shakira says that her ex-partner suffered while playing under the Manchester City boss. She said during her appearance at court for a trial into alleged fraud (via The Sun):

“Gerard had a rather complicated relationship with Barca. With Guardiola, he had a super-tense relationship, of ‘you go or I go’. It was a situation that made him suffer a lot.”

Pique made 183 appearances under Guardiola, chipping in with 20 goal contributions. He formed a formidable defence under the Spaniard that won plenty of trophies.

However, Guardiola is well-known for his strict discipline and demanding managerial style and appears not to have bonded well with his former defender.

