 Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira and Kim Kardashian eyeing purchase of same Miami mansion: Reports

Colombian pop star and Gerard Pique’s former partner Shakira could reportedly go toe-to-toe with renowned model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian over a Miami mansion.

Gerard Pique and Shakira put an end to their 11-year-old relationship in June 2022. After the breakup, the pop singer stayed put at her and Gerard Pique’s Barcelona residence with their two children, Milan and Sasha, while the former Spain superstar moved out.

At the start of April, the Colombian finally left Barcelona to set down roots in Miami, Florida. The singer already has a home in Miami, but according to a report from the Spanish publication Diario AS (via Semana magazine), she is now eyeing a much bigger one.

It is believed that Shakira’s search for a lavish mansion took her to the Fisher Island area of Miami, which is home to many millionaires. After going through many properties, she has set her sights on a beautiful mansion that would be able to accommodate her family.

However, according to Vanguard magazine, she is not the only celebrity interested in the mansion. It has been claimed that Kim Kardashian is also keen to purchase the property.

Kim Kardashian, who hit Forbes’ billionaire list in 2023, has a number of luxurious properties around the world. As per Hello Magazine, Kim Kardashian purchased a $70 million Malibu home in 2022. The combined property valuation of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty is believed to be over $200 million.

If Kim Kardashian is truly interested in acquiring the same property in Fisher Island, the $300 million net-worth singer could have a tough time outbidding her.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique’s former partner Shakira receives prestigious Billboard award

On April 24, the renowned Billboard magazine honored Shakira by naming her its first Mujeres “Latinas en la Música” (Latin Woman of the Year). According to CBS, the singer will receive the award at the "Mujeres Latinas en la Música" (Latin Women in Music) festival that will air on the Spanish TV channel Telemundo on May 7.

Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Espanol, said:

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music.”

Over the course of her three-decade-spanning music career, the Colombian pop sensation has sold a whopping 95 million records globally. Her biggest hit, at least in the digital age, has been “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, which she created in collaboration with Bizarrap earlier in 2023.

The track, which slams not only Gerard Pique but also his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, holds the record for the most-streamed Latin song in 24 hours in Spotify history. According to Billboard, the song has a whopping 14 Guinness World Records to its name.

