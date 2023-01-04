Barcelona legend Gerard Pique thinking of coming out of retirement and play again - Reports 

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique is reportedly considering a return to football just months after announcing his retirement. The Spaniard is open to playing for FC Andorra in the Spanish second division, a side that he owns.

Pique bought FC Andorra in 2018 via his investment group Kosmos. The side were in the fifth division at that point, but have since done well and are now playing in the second division.

The Spaniard announced his retirement last year to help Barcelona with the financial crisis but is now eager to get back on the pitch. Spanish outlet Relevo report that the former defender is planning on playing for the side he owns, but there are complications.

The report claims he must complete his four-match suspension after being sent off in his final match for Barcelona. However, the main hurdle for the Spaniard would be getting clearance from La Liga as they want assurance that there will be no conflict of interest for Pique as a player and the owner of the club.

Gerard Pique on his Barcelona retirement

Gerard Pique stunned the world by announcing his retirement from football in November.

The Barcelona legend posted a video on Instagram in which he said:

"The last few weeks, months, people have been talking about me. Until now, I have not said anything, but now I want to be the one who is talking about me."

Pique continued:

"Recently, I have thought a lot about that kid. If he had been told he would fulfill all his dreams, that he would play for Barca, that he would win every trophy possible, that he would be a European and world champion. That he would play with the best players in history, that he would become one of the team's captains.

"Football has given me everything. You, the fans, have given me everything. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end. And you know me, sooner or later I will be back. See you at Camp Nou. Visca Barca, always and forever."

Pique played 419 matches for the Catalan side in La Liga and won the league title eight times.

