Barcelona legend offered chance to join former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami - Reports

According to RAC1, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has been offered the chance to join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at MLS club Inter Miami. Iniesta last played for the J-League club Vissel Kobe. He is currently without a club and the Barcelona legend could join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami next.

Messi announced last month that he will embark on a new journey at the MLS next. Busquets' signing was also announced by Inter Miami and Iniesta could be yet another addition to the club.

The midfield maestro recently shared his take on Lionel Messi not making a return to Barcelona. Busquets told DAZN:

“It would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before. If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as he did well in all the places he’s been.”

Inter Miami have also been linked with several other star names. They are reportedly courting Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos. Both Spaniards are currently free agents. Alba played his last game for Barcelona while Ramos has already played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Jorge Mas made a bullish claim about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Inter Miami made a statement by securing Lionel Messi's signature. The Argentina captain is undoubtedly the biggest superstar to ever grace the MLS. With the Copa America 2023, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and FIFA World Cup 2026 set to take place in the United States, US Soccer could be on the rise.

Hence, the MLS could gain prominence as well. Inter Miami's billionaire co-owner, Jorge Mas, thinks that Lionel Messi will transform the league to among the top three leagues in the world. He told El Pais:

“In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, and more have played in the MLS before. Lionel Messi's arrival should help the league prosper to a new level of popularity.

