Barcelona legend visits club training ground to help motivate team amid poor run of form - Reports

After a series of lackluster performances from Barcelona, club legend Jordi Alba made a significant return to the club's training ground, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal).

The Catalan giants are facing a period of intense scrutiny, with their recent performances falling short of expectations. The team have secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, where they will take on Napoli.

However, their domestic campaign tells a different story. Barca trail behind their arch-rivals Real Madrid and the unexpectedly strong Girona in La Liga by seven and nine points respectively. This downturn in form has piled pressure on the squad, which has led Jordi Alba to visit Catalonia to boost morale and provide emotional support.

According to the report, his presence at the training ground extended beyond these, as he engaged in profound discussions with key figures of the club. These interactions included conversations with coach Xavi, team captain Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres.

Alba's departure from Barcelona in the summer was a significant moment for the club, as he opted for an exit, eventually moving to Inter Miami on a free transfer. This move also facilitated a reunion with former teammates Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi.

Alba made 459 appearances for Barcelona, registering 27 goals and 99 assists. He will be hoping that his return to Barca, albeit in a different capacity, will provide some inspiration and motivation to the side.

Barcelona continue to search for financial solutions ahead of the January window

In a bid to stabilise their financial situation, Barcelona are reportedly on the hunt for additional funding as the January transfer window approaches.

According to Relevo (via Barca Blaugranes), the club's anticipated receipt of approximately €40 million from German investment firm Libero has yet to materialise. This unexpected situation has compelled the Catalan giants to explore alternative sources of investment.

The predicament facing Barca could see them prepare for the possibility of parting ways with some of their key players. The report mentions stars such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen.

However, the likelihood of these players leaving Camp Nou seems slim. Each has become an integral part of Xavi's squad, and their public expressions of contentment at Barcelona further complicate the potential for their departures.

The club's leadership now faces a critical period, where they must balance financial stability with retaining a strong squad capable of competing at the highest level.