Barcelona like Real Madrid star but won’t make move to avoid war with arch-rivals: Reports

The imminent departure of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, on a free transfer no less, has raised eyebrows, particularly at Barcelona, where he is reportedly appreciated. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the 27-year-old winger is liked at the Nou Camp, but the Blaugrana don't want to start a war by making a move for him.

Asensio's name isn't new in the corridors of Barca; rumors of his move have been circulating for a while now. Moreover, the admiration goes beyond the boardroom. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and his technical staff have no qualms about their affinity for the Spanish dynamo.

The reigning La Liga champions believe that Asensio could fill a gap in their lineup seamlessly and enhance their competitiveness, particularly on the European stage. However, despite these enticing prospects and Mendes' close ties, the Catalan side has chosen to step back from the chase.

The reason isn't simply about matching hefty offers from other European powerhouses like PSG or Premier League contenders. Nor is it primarily about their Financial Fair Play predicament which could complicate their ability to craft a compelling contract.

The real clincher lies in Barcelona's conscious decision to not 'go to war' with their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. The report suggests that Barcelona perceives a move for Asensio, especially right after his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu, as a potential affront to the Iberian giants.

This could trigger a retaliatory move from the capital club, bidding for one of Barca's top guns, a scenario the Blaugrana would rather not have to deal with.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been banned from using "El Clasico"

In an unexpected twist in Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been dealt a significant blow in their marketing efforts. According to Relevo (via Football Espana), the renowned clubs have lost their bid to trademark the term 'El Clasico,' a phrase synonymous with their legendary rivalry.

It seems that the Patent and Brands Office in Spain has turned down their request, considering the term too closely related to the already trademarked LaLiga slogan 'ElClasico'. In a rare show of unity, the two football giants were trying to secure their rights to this widely recognized catchphrase.

However, their efforts have been thwarted, for now, due to the perceived similarity with the official La Liga slogan. This decision leaves Real Madrid and Barca in a tricky spot, as it prohibits them from harnessing the term to spearhead marketing campaigns or use it to boost TV deals.

However, this setback hasn't extinguished their fighting spirit. The clubs have a month to lodge an appeal against this decision. Should this course of action prove unsuccessful, they might take the fight to an international court.

Poll : 0 votes