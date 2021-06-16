Barcelona lining up a move for Ajax star this summer - Reports

Barcelona are considering a move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via The Hard Tackle).

The Argentine international has had an impressive time in Holland since joining Ajax back in 2018. His performances for the Eredivisie champions have not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona looking to sign him as their new left-back.

However, Barcelona are not the only club to have shown interest in the 28-year-old. Earlier this year, Manchester United were also linked with Tagliafico. But interest from the Red Devils has since died down, giving Barcelona an opportunity to swoop in for the Argentine international.

Nicolas Tagliafico is not Barcelona's first choice left-back

Despite showing interest in Nicolas Tagliafico, the Catalan giants do not have the 28-year-old as their top priority when it comes to signing a new left-back. Barcelona are also chasing Valencia captain Jose Gaya, who is their primary target.

However, if the deal to sign Gaya falls, Barcelona will set their sights on Nicolas Tagliafico instead.

There are a couple of reasons why Blaugrana aren't too sure of landing Gaya. The main reason is Jose Gaya's price; Valencia have put a price tag of €40 million on him. In Barcelona's current financial woes, spending €40 million on one player would not be ideal.

With Valencia manager Jose Bordalas not keen to sell Jose Gaya either, Barcelona are looking at Nicolas Tagliafico as their best possible option. The Argentine has two years remaining on his Ajax contract but is eager to move to a bigger club this summer.

Nicolas Tagliafico has been a consistent performer for Ajax. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Another reason for Barcelona to sign Nicolas Tagliafico is his price. Transfermarkt currently values him at just €22 million which is roughly half of what Valencia would ask for Jose Gaya.

Barcelona are in dire need of a new left-back. Manager Ronald Koeman does not trust Junior Firpo, leaving an aging Jordi Alba as Blaugrana's only out-and-out left-back.

Ajax and Barcelona have done a lot of transfer business together in the past. The Catalan giants have recently signed the likes of Jasper Cillessen and Frenkie de Jong from Ajax. Having a healthy relationship would boost Nicolas Tagliafico's chances of moving to the Nou Camp.

