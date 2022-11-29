Barcelona linked with Cristiano Ronaldo move as Portugal captain shares agent with midfield target: Reports

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the legendary forward shares the same agent as midfield target Ruben Neves, as per El Nacional.

Ronaldo, 37, is without a club after he left Manchester United by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

He endured a miserable spell at Old Trafford, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

The Portuguese icon is currently captaining his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, when the international tournament in Qatar concludes, Ronaldo will need a new club.

Barcelona's pursuit of Ronaldo's compatriot Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers could push the former United striker towards the Nou Camp.

Neves and Ronaldo share the same agent Jorge Mendes who has been working with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over the Wolves midfielder's arrival.

Barca are said to be a very serious option for Cristiano Ronaldo because of Mendes and Laporta's relationship.

A switch to the Blaugrana would likely see Ronaldo vilified by Real Madrid supporters.

The Portuguese attacker became a Los Blancos great during his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances with Madrid, winning the Champions League five times and four Ballons d'Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo on potentially playing alongside Barcelona icon Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo hints he'd be up for it

Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, touching on many subjects surrounding his career.

One topic of discussion was his relationship with Barca legend and current Paris Saint-Germain attacker Messi.

The legendary duo have gone toe-to-toe for 16 years during their phenomenal careers but have never had the opportunity to play together.

Morgan asked Ronaldo whether he would entertain the idea of playing with Messi at PSG, to which the Portuguese responded (via the Daily Star):

"Everything is possible in football so why not? For sure they will sell a lot of shirts."

There are not only question marks over Ronaldo's future but also Messi's as he comes into the final months of his contract with PSG.

The Argentine's current deal with the Parisians expires next summer, although PSG are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Messi has also been linked with a return to Barcelona and a move to Inter Miami, per Julien Laurens.

With Messi and Ronaldo's futures up in the air, many fans hope they somehow link up alongside one another.

