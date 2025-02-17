Barcelona linked with out-of-favour Manchester United star after failed January move: Reports

According to reports, out-of-favour Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford wants to join Barcelona in the summer. The English winger was linked with a move to La Bluagrana in January as well, but the deal fell through.

Ad

As per The Sun, the 27-year-old still wishes to play for the Catalan outfit (via fichajes.net). At the moment, Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa, where he will look to impress till the end of the 2024/25 season.

It looks unlikely that Ruben Amorim will reintegrate the Manchester United academy graduate once his loan spell in Birmingham ends. It is believed that the player himself doesn't see his future at Old Trafford and wants to impress at Aston Villa to secure his Barcelona move.

Ad

Trending

This would certainly be beneficial for Rashford, as it would provide him with a fresh start. Moreover, La Blaugrana are set to compete for top honors, which could be another factor in securing a move to Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick and Co. have done well this year, with the team having qualified for the final 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They're also set to compete for the La Liga title, currently placed third in the standings, and three points behind leaders Real Madrid, with a game in hand.

Ad

Rashford has done well over the years for Manchester United, having played 426 matches across competitions, bagging 138 goals and 63 assists. He's made just two appearances at Villa Park so far and is yet to register a goal contribution.

Barcelona star opens up about transfer links with Manchester United

Fermin Lopez

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez recently stated that he wasn't aware of the interest shown by Manchester United and Aston Villa in his services. Reports claimed that both the aforementioned parties were willing to pay the Blaugrana up to €70 million to sign the Spain international.

Ad

However, the Catalan side seemingly wished to keep the player at the club, with Lopez contracted there till the summer of 2029. Speaking to SPORT, he said (via The People's Person):

"I wasn’t aware of the offers. I knew I wanted to be here, but it is comforting that the club didn’t want to listen to them and wanted me here, in the new project.”

To date, Lopez has made 67 senior appearances for Barcelona, bagging 16 goals and six assists across competitions. This season, he's scored five goals and bagged five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback