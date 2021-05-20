Barcelona and Liverpool eye Leicester City star – Reports

Barcelona are Liverpool have set their sights on signing Youri Tielemens this summer. Both sides are keen on getting a midfielder and see the Belgian as the ideal fit.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Youri Tielemens is on the radar of Liverpool and Barcelona. But Leicester City are not looking to sell any of their star players this season and are looking to offer him a new deal.

Barcelona and Liverpool target Youri Tielemens joined Leicester City on loan from AS Monaco before making his move permanent. He has been an integral part of Brendan Rodgers' side and helped them win the FA cup on Saturday.

Manchester United urged to sign Barcelona and Liverpool target

While Barcelona and Liverpool are the ones chasing Youri Tielemens, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick wants the Red Devils to sign him.

He believes the Belgian is the best partner for Bruno Fernandes at the heart of the midfield and will help the Red Devils challenge for the Premier League title.

He told CaughtOffside:

"Yeah I think he plays that sort of role where he's got a bit of everything. He's played a deeper role when James Maddison plays, and it would be great to have someone like him to feed the ball into Bruno Fernandes. But he does the other stuff as well, he puts a shift in.

"When he came on loan to Leicester initially he was a revelation, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in that period. I think when he signed permanently he had a dip in form, but he looks back to his best, and he's had a massive role in Leicester's form in the Premier League.

"Looking at United's options in that area of the pitch, he's very similar to Pogba. He's an exciting player that might be worth looking into bringing in, but as with other top players it could be a challenge to get them through the door at United."

Barcelona and Liverpool are looking for fresh faces in the squad as they are keen to win trophies once again. Both sides were touted to challenge for the league title this season but have not been able to get their hands on it.