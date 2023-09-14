Barcelona and Liverpool keeping tabs on 21-year-old La Liga star, keen on signing player as free agent next summer - Reports

Barcelona and Liverpool are set to challenge Aston Villa for the signature of Nico Williams. The 21-year-old is set to become a free agent with contract talks with Athletic Bilbao yet to reach a conclusion.

As per a report in AS, Liverpool are looking out for replacements for Mohamed Salah and Williams is the latest on the list. The Spaniard has played on both flanks and has been effective for Bilbao.

Barcelona and Aston Villa believe that the youngster can deliver for them and see him as the one who can help lead their attack for the next decade.

Speaking about his contract situation, Williams said earlier this summer:

“Everything has a process and everything is going very well. I have things clear, I have always had them. They are things that my representative takes care of, but everything has a process. Things are going well, people are calm. I want to send a message of calm, that the people can be calm knowing that everything is going very well.”

Marca reported that Williams will lose out on 'several million euros' if he signs a new contract at Atheltic Bilbao. However, they believe that the forward will pen a new deal and not leave for free because of his loyalty.

Liverpool and Barcelona target urged to change nationality

Nico Williams' uncle, Richard Ahenkorah, has urged the Athletic Bilbao star to switch nationalities. He believes that the Liverpool and Barcelona target should be playing for Ghana as he will not get enough chances with Spain.

He was quoted by Ghanasoccernet as saying:

"Nico is a brother of Inaki and the process which Inaki went through has also begun for Nico. He's very talented and skilful. He is just 19 years (now 21) and has even started playing for [Athletic] Bilbao from age 18. He is now picking up but is yet to play regularly in the first team. We should give him the chance to get mature and surely, he will be ready for Ghana."

He added:

“We just have to give him a little time to progress just as we did for Inaki but the final decision rests with the player. He is a Ghanaian, and really loves the country but I cannot confirm his nationality switch. But surely at the right time, the decision will come.”

The Liverpool target has already made his Spain debut in September 2022, and was a part of the FIFA World Cup squad. He was also called out for the recent matches against Georgia and Cyprus.