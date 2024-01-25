Barcelona have loan bid turned down for Argentina international who cost €60m: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned down Barcelona's bid to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan this January.

As per The Independent, the Blaugrana are looking to reinforce their midfield this January. However, due to their financial constraints, they can only sign players on loan. They failed to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, who has joined West Ham United on loan.

Barcelona then made an attempt to sign Lo Celso but their offer was swiftly rejected by Tottenham. The Spanish giants' offer on the Argentine's wages and other terms didn't meet the north London side's expectations.

Lo Celso joined Spurs for €60 million from Real Betis back in 2019. While he had some decent games, he failed to make a big impact. He also spent his time from January 2022 to the summer of 2023 on loan at Villarreal.

However, as per the aforementioned report, Lo Celso is now happy at Tottenham under manager Ange Postecoglou. While he's played just 514 minutes across 12 games this season, the Argentine has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Xavi reflects on Barcelona's Copa del Rey defeat against Athletic Club

The Blaugrana were eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the Round of 16 stage as they lost 4-2 against Athletic Club on Wednesday, January 24.

Barcelona got off to the worst possible start at San Mames as they went 1-0 down within the first minute courtesy of Gorka Guruzeta's goal. They made a comeback via goals from Robert Lewandowski (26') and Lamine Yamal (32'). However, Oihan Sancet equalised for the hosts in the 49th minute to take the game into extra time.

Inaki Williams (105+2') and Nico Williams (120+1') then scored in extra time to secure a semi-final spot in the Copa del Rey for Athletic Club.

After the game, Barcelona manager Xavi shared his thoughts on the defeat, saying (via fcbarcelona.com):

"The feeling I have is one of disappointment because a trophy has gone, and in that way too, losing in extra time. On the other hand I feel proud of the young players as they were fantastic."

He added:

"The venue was very difficult as Athletic are an intense and aggressive team, the most physical in the league. We gave our all.

"We have to be proud because we competed. We have to take away the fact that we battled with young players but it just did not come off. Barça has a future as this is the start of a great generation."

Barca also lost in the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid earlier this month. They are third in La Liga and will next host Villarreal on Saturday, January 27.