Barcelona looking to beat Arsenal in race to sign 23-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, according to German broadcaster SPORT1.

Barcelona have signed a host of players on free transfers in the last two years due to their financial constraints. They notably acquired four players, including Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, for free ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It appears the Blaugrana will continue to monitor the free agent market this year in an attempt to strengthen their squad. They have reportedly identified one such target in the Bundesliga now.

According to the aforementioned source, Eintracht Frankfurt's N'Dicka is a player of interest for Barcelona. The Catalans have seemingly zeroed in on him as a candidate to bolster their options in defense in the summer.

N'Dicka has been on Eintracht Frankfurt's books since joining them from French club AJ Auxerre for around €6 million in 2018. He has since made 162 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards 20 goals in the process.

However, the France Under-21 international has his contract with the Bundesliga club expiring at the end of the current season. He is said to have informed his employers that he does not intend to extend his deal with them.

Barcelona could thus snap up the left-sided central defender on a free transfer ahead of next season. Eintracht Frankfurt, though, are yet to give up hope on convincing him to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with them.

As per the report, the German club's sporting director Markus Krosche is keen to persuade N'Dicka to change his mind. While the player has his heart set on a transfer, he could still stay put in Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, a winter transfer is not under consideration for N'Dicka if the report is to be believed. Sevilla have been credited with an interest in signing him this month, but neither the player nor his club are open to an immediate transfer.

Barcelona face competition from Arsenal for N'Dicka

With N'Dicka likely to be available on a free transfer in the summer, Barcelona are not the only club interested in him. SPORT1 notes that the defender also has interest from Juventus and AC Milan in Italy.

Premier League club Arsenal are also said to be in the race to acquire the 23-year-old's services. According to CalcioMercatoWeb.it [via HITC], they have already agreed a deal to sign N'Dicka.

