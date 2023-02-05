Barcelona looking to offload veteran this summer to free up wage bill: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to offload veteran left-back Jordi Alba to free up finances on their wage bill. The Blaugrana have been plagued by financial difficulties and are looking to part ways with the Spaniard to balance the books at the Nou Camp.

According to El Nacional, Barca president Joan Laporta is looking into the departure of Alba, 33. He has endured a topsy-turvy season, featuring 18 times across competitions and 13 in Xavi's starting lineup, providing five assists.

He has been displaced by 19-year-old Alejandro Balde in Barcelona's defense, with summer signing Marcos Alonso also staking a claim on being a regular at left-back. Alba's departure is viewed as beneficial for the Catalan giants' economy.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Despite sharing minutes with Marcos Alonso and Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba already has 5 assists this season. Despite sharing minutes with Marcos Alonso and Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba already has 5 assists this season. https://t.co/tXwTlfRw3T

However, the Spanish full-back doesn't want to leave the club. He has been a Barcelona player for 13 years since joining from Valencia in 2012. His contract doesn't expire until 2024. But Laporta and director of football Mateu Alemany know that the wage bill needs to be reduced. Alba is currently one of the highest earners sitting on £186,000 (€207,000) a week, per Salary Sport. Barca will be keen to secure his exit and gain a transfer fee instead of the player seeing out his contract and leaving for free.

Barcelona are keen on signing Villarreal defender Juan Foyth

Foyth is on Barca's radar.

Although Barcelona are trying to balance the books at the Nou Camp, they are still on the lookout for acquisitions. They are targeting a right-back signing and are showing interest in Villarreal's Foyth.

Fichajes reports that Barca are looking to snap up Foyth, 25, in the summer transfer window. He has made 12 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has helped the Yellow Submarine keep six clean sheets.

The Blaugrana are without a natural right-back, with Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde being makeshift right-backs throughout the campaign. Hector Bellerin left the Nou Camp in January and joined Sporting CP for €1 million. The Spaniard only joined Xavi's side last summer from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Foyth has a rumored transfer value of €25 million. He was part of the Argentina team that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The right-back made a substitute appearance in the side's semifinal triumph over Croatia. Xavi will get the opportunity to see Foyth up close when Barcelona head to the El Madrigal to face Villarreal on Sunday (February 12).

Poll : 0 votes