Barcelona looking to sign £11 million rated Manchester United target - Reports

Manchester United target Paulo Dybala has caught the attention of Barcelona, who are currently in dire need of a proven striker due to injuries to their strike force. Barca are reportedly interested in signing the forward, who left Juventus last summer, for a fee of £11 million, according to Diariogol.

As the Catalan club look to reinforce their attacking prowess, Dybala presents a rare opportunity to add a high-quality player to their squad. Despite joining Roma on a free, Dybala has proven himself to be a leader on the field and a reliable goal-scorer for Jose Mourinho's men.

centredevils. @centredevils | NEW: | NEW: #mufc are interested in signing Paulo Dybala, who could be signed for as little as £11m in the summer. [ @goal 🚨🚨| NEW: #mufc are interested in signing Paulo Dybala, who could be signed for as little as £11m in the summer. [@goal] https://t.co/CwQdmOq2ol

Barcelona's recent performances have highlighted the need for a top-level striker, with Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres falling short of expectations. However, with Dybala's low release clause, the Spanish club could be in with a chance of securing his signature.

Other teams, including Manchester United and Inter Milan, are also reportedly interested in Dybala.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Paulo Dybala: “I advise to the people to come here for the Roma game. In a few places you live football like here. In South America surely a lot, but in Europe in few. It's a real show, the fans are something unique.” @marca 🗣️ Paulo Dybala: “I advise to the people to come here for the Roma game. In a few places you live football like here. In South America surely a lot, but in Europe in few. It's a real show, the fans are something unique.” @marca 🗣️🇮🇹 https://t.co/cGf3iBFYNT

The prospect of signing Dybala is an exciting one, and the Camp Nou hierarchy will undoubtedly continue to assess their options as Manchester United monitor the situation.

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong set to stay at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has dashed the hopes of Manchester United fans by confirming his desire to stay at Barcelona.

United manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with the Dutch midfielder at Ajax, has been a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old. However, De Jong has remained loyal to Barca, making 32 appearances for the club this season.

Despite his contract running until 2026, rumors surfaced about a potential move away from Camp Nou. Nevertheless, De Jong put those speculations to bed, stating in an interview with RAC1 (via TalkSPORT):

“Last summer I was always calm as I knew I would stay at Barca and I never changed my mind. I always dreamed of playing for Barca and I want to succeed here. I want to continue here.”

He also said that he enjoys playing at Barca:

“This new system benefits me. I’m playing more in the base of midfield, which is where I feel most comfortable. I have more freedom. Busquets gives the team a lot of peace of mind, he is very safe with the ball and defensively he is much better than people think. He cuts a lot of balls, wins practically all the duels, and helps me a lot.”

Poll : 0 votes